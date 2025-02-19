What Were Selena Quintanilla's Last Words? Chilling Details About Her Tragic Death
Grammy-winning Tejana singer Selena Quintanilla soared to fame in the late 1980s when her incredible voice and Texan-Mexican sound filled a void for a younger audience yearning for a fresh voice in the category. Her long list of accolades includes the record for biggest-selling Latin album in the United States. Although there is plenty to learn about Quintanilla's life, sadly, the Texas native is often most remembered for tragically being murdered at the age of 23. On March 31, 1995, the "Dreaming of You" singer was shot and killed by Yolanda Saldívar in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Saldívar was the head of Quintanilla's fan club and managed her two clothing boutiques. However, there were questions regarding Saldívar's professionalism and honesty, including accusations of embezzlement, and she was eventually fired. After she was let go, she arranged to meet with Quintanilla at a Days Inn in Corpus Christi. At one point during the conversation in room 158 of the motel, Quintanilla turned to leave after Saldívar produced a gun. She shot the singer in the back through the shoulder. Quintanilla, wounded, fled to the lobby. There, according to the LA Times, she screamed, "Help me! Help me! I've been shot! Lock the door! She'll shoot me again!" She was losing a lot of blood but managed to say the final words, "Yolanda" and "158," identifying the person responsible and where to find her.
The enduring legacy of Selena
Though Days Inn staff tried to staunch Selena Quintanilla's bleeding and an ambulance arrived within two minutes, medical professionals were unable to save Quintanilla, who tragically died at the scene. Yolanda Saldívar's fatal bullet had severed an artery. After the murder, Saldívar was apprehended, tried, and found guilty.
In the decades since her death, there have been numerous celebrations of Quintanilla's legacy, including the 2020 Netflix biopic, "Selena: The Series," the Hollywood Walk of Fame star that attracted a record-setting number of fans at its 2017 unveiling, and the 1997 film, "Selena," in which Jennifer Lopez portrayed Quintanilla. The singer even inspired Selena Gomez's parents to name their baby daughter after the "Queen of Tejano." The tragedy of her loss will always stick with fans. And the last moments of her life are truly heartbreaking. But, she was able to use her final words to ensure her killer was brought to justice.