Tragic Details About Fox News' Jessica Tarlov

President Donald Trump revels in attacking journalists, like CNN's Kaitlan Collins, and Jessica Tarlov is no different – even if she's an anchor for Trump's favorite station, Fox News. In January 2023, Trump took to his far-right Twitter clone Truth Social to criticize and personally attack Tarlov, calling her "wacky" and "absolutely terrible."

"Her facts are knowingly wrong, her jittery presentation is horrendous and, forgive me, her VOICE is grating and unendurable," he wrote. Tarlov and Harold Ford Jr. alternate being the lone democratic voice on the conservative "The Five" talk show, so it makes sense that Trump would target her specifically. "I find her impossible to take in large doses, & put out this 'REVIEW' because it is important to expose Fake News, & Fake People!" the president wrote.

A couple of months later Tarlov explained to Bustle how Trump's personal attacks affected her. "It was really hurtful," she wrote, explaining that she was already self-conscious about her presentation style, which Trump singled out. She received support from those close to her, and even some Trump supporters who were critical of the president's remarks. After her cohost Dana Perino suggested Tarlov turn the moment into a source of strength, she viewed the situation through a new light. "Someone with so much power was paying attention to what I was doing, and I was doing a good enough job that he couldn't focus on the facts. He had to go after a superficial thing [like my voice]."

