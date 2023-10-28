What You Never Knew About Jessica Tarlov

Jessica Tarlov grew up in a house that was built on the bones of a Bazzini Nuts factory. Her parents were filmmakers, and her sister, Molly, would one day follow in their footsteps — albeit in front of the camera and not behind it. Tarlov's childhood consisted of going to school like any ordinary kid while periodically taking extended periods off school to join her parents on film shoots. She and her sister would do a form of homeschooling during this time as they jetted across the globe. It's not a bad way to grow up — by the time Tarlov graduated high school, she'd seen more of the world than most of her peers.

Like any kid, she believed silly superstitions and myths — she was sure that drinking coffee would prevent her from growing tall, and she reiterates it even as an adult, perhaps because the lack of caffeine during her childhood seems to have done the trick (maybe she was on to something?). "[I] ended up 5'11 with no caffeine addiction," she told USA Today.

These days, Tarlov is a familiar face on Fox News' "The Five," a segment dedicated to political commentary from both Republicans and one lonely Democrat (Tarlov is the lone Dem). She has the ability to both infuriate and appeal to right-wingers, which is not an easy feat by any means. Tarlov is a woman who's full of surprises, and if you think you know everything there is to know about her, think again.