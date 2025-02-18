Details About Kamala Harris' Time As A Sorority Girl (And Where She Stands With Them Today)

"The first Black woman to fill-in-the-blank is almost always a sorority woman," said Dana A. Williams, a dean at Howard University and member of Alpha Kappa Alpha, the historically Black sorority former Vice President Kamala Harris joined in 1986 during her time at Howard. AKA has advocated for Black people in America for over a hundred years and is the most represented sorority in Congress. Nobel Laureate Toni Morrison? The three NASA Black female mathematicians we saw in the film "Hidden Figures"? The first Black woman in space? All of them were Alpha Kappa Alphas.

Harris' AKA line sisters told The New Yorker that she was "unflappable and precise, with a big, hearty laugh," however, during debates, her personality changed. A classmate said, "The one thing I can always remember about Kamala is that she was always friendly and the nicest person. But in a debate, it was almost like a switch was turned." It is no surprise that she was part of AKA, then, a group of Black women committed to making a difference in their community. Not only had she been on the debate team, she constantly participated in protests, volunteered at local hospitals and daycare centers, helped raise money for hunger, and even used her artistic side for a good cause: she performed at gospel shows for seniors. Throughout the years, Harris had to overcome countless obstacles to get where she is, and her sisters made sure she wasn't alone in her journey.

