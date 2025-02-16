What Cameras Don't Show You On The Traitors

One of the first scenes of every "The Traitors" season shows all the contestants meeting for the first time in Scotland. And while some do have pre-existing relationships — "Real Housewives" stars typically know each other, as do former contestants from other reality shows like "Survivor" or "Big Brother" — the contestants are finding out in real time who they're going to be competing against. As "The Traitors" casting agent Deena Katz told Time, "The cast doesn't know who else was on the cast, until they all show up there. Because it's a game, you don't want them to be able to research each other or talk to each other or form alliances before..."

Advertisement

Clearly, though, as fans of the show often saw, alliances form quickly despite contestants not knowing who else is going to be at the castle until arriving, and they often shift. And every contestant who's there was deliberately chosen by Katz and her team. "It started out with trying to think of the best in game players. I'm a fan of reality television, and the ones that do the best are the ones that know that it is a game to play — you have to be entertained," Katz said of her thought process behind casting. "Getting those tentpoles of the people that would play this game was what I thought we needed to do first."