Donald Trump Had A Scary Experience With Kamala Harris' Ex Willie Brown
Long before Kamala Harris married Doug Emhoff in 2014, she had an age-gap fling with Willie Brown, the former mayor of San Francisco, when she was around 29 and he was 60. Harris ended their relationship right after Brown became mayor in 1995, because she didn't see them going anywhere as a couple (via Politico).
Harris may not have had a future with Brown, but, strangely, Harris' presidential opponent, Donald Trump, did. During a press conference in August 2024, Trump spoke about the frightening near-death experience he shared with Brown. "Well, I know Willie Brown very well," he said, later admitting he hadn't seen Brown in years. "In fact, I went down in a helicopter with him. We thought maybe this is the end. We were in a helicopter going to a certain location together" (via KRON4). Thankfully, the duo were fine after the chopper made an emergency landing.
In true Trump form, he also stirred the pot and revealed how Brown supposedly spoke unkindly about his ex-girlfriend. "He told me terrible things about her," Trump said, referring to Harris, adding how Brown was not Harris' biggest fan back then. Trump and Brown also co-starred on an episode of the '90s sitcom, "Suddenly Susan," playing themselves.
Trump may have mixed up Willie Brown for someone else
Shortly after President Donald Trump shared the horrifying helicopter tale, Willie Brown denied the event ever occurred (via AP). Did Trump just make the whole story up? It seems like he accidentally mixed up Brown with another politician. Of course, this isn't the first time Trump hasn't had his facts straight. If that's the case, who did Trump actually mean?
According to Harris' ex, Trump was thinking of former California Governor Jerry Brown. The two Browns may have the same last name, but they look absolutely nothing alike. Jerry and Trump apparently rode in a helicopter in 2018, but the AP didn't report any unexpected issues.
If Trump wasn't referring to Jerry Brown, it could have been former LA state senator Nate Holden, who told Politico after Trump's press conference that Trump confused Willie with him. "Willie is the short Black guy living in San Francisco," Holden told the outlet. "I'm a tall Black guy living in Los Angeles. I guess we all look alike." Holden thought the incident happened around 1990 — five years before Harris broke up with Willie. If Willie actually did tell Trump those things about Harris, it presumably would've happened after their breakup, not before.