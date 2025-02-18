Donald Trump Had A Scary Experience With Kamala Harris' Ex Willie Brown

Long before Kamala Harris married Doug Emhoff in 2014, she had an age-gap fling with Willie Brown, the former mayor of San Francisco, when she was around 29 and he was 60. Harris ended their relationship right after Brown became mayor in 1995, because she didn't see them going anywhere as a couple (via Politico).

Harris may not have had a future with Brown, but, strangely, Harris' presidential opponent, Donald Trump, did. During a press conference in August 2024, Trump spoke about the frightening near-death experience he shared with Brown. "Well, I know Willie Brown very well," he said, later admitting he hadn't seen Brown in years. "In fact, I went down in a helicopter with him. We thought maybe this is the end. We were in a helicopter going to a certain location together" (via KRON4). Thankfully, the duo were fine after the chopper made an emergency landing.

In true Trump form, he also stirred the pot and revealed how Brown supposedly spoke unkindly about his ex-girlfriend. "He told me terrible things about her," Trump said, referring to Harris, adding how Brown was not Harris' biggest fan back then. Trump and Brown also co-starred on an episode of the '90s sitcom, "Suddenly Susan," playing themselves.

