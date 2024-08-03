Inside Kamala Harris' Age-Gap Fling With Willie Brown

Vice President Kamala Harris' controversial age-gap relationship with former San Francisco mayor Willie Brown made its way back into the spotlight after she announced her 2024 presidential bid. Harris and Brown started dating when she was around 29 and he was 60. According to The Times, the San Francisco Chronicle reported that the VP was in attendance at Brown's 60th birthday party, where Clint Eastwood accidentally splashed some champagne on her. At the time of Brown and Harris' relationship, he was a speaker for the California Assembly, and she was serving as a district deputy attorney in Alameda County. In Harris' early days as a prosecutor, she dealt predominantly with cases of domestic and child abuse. Harris also tackled drug trafficking, sexual abuse, and gang-related crimes during her time as a deputy D.A.

Then, in 1994, Brown awarded his partner a spot on the Unemployment Insurance Appeals Board followed by the California Medical Assistance Commission. Politico estimated that the then-speaker handed out over $400,000 to Harris over a 5-year period in addition to her prosecutor's salary. Thus, when Harris officially joined the presidential race, many people took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to unfairly credit Brown for the impressive career that Harris had poured her blood, sweat, and tears into. In conservative commentator Matt Walsh's post, he ludicrously claimed that the Vice President owed her successes to the powerful male politicians in her life, including charging that, "Kamala Harris got her start in politics by sleeping with Willie Brown."

