Donald Trump Insists His Joe Biden And Barack Obama Mix-Ups Are Intentional

A mistake isn't a mistake if it's intentional — at least according to former President Donald Trump, who used his social media platform Truth Social to address concerns about him mixing up former President Barack Obama and current President Joe Biden. The business mogul-turned-president has swapped out the names of his political rivals at least seven times on the campaign trail, per Forbes' November 2023 report.

Trump's apparent mix-ups of the former and sitting presidents have caused many media outlets and fellow politicians to raise concerns over his mental aptitude. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who at one point was in Trump's good graces but is now running against him as a Republican presidential candidate, has kept his own tally of Trump's goofs on his X, formerly known as Twitter, account.

However, Trump insisted on Truth Social that his replacing Biden's name with Obama's and vice versa isn't just harmless. It's on purpose. The former president indicated that he switches out his political rivals' names sarcastically before reaffirming his "excellent" cognitive health.