Plastic Surgeon Tells Us Why Tom Brady's Face Looked So Different At 2025 Super Bowl

When retired football superstar and sports analyst Tom Brady waltzed onto the sidelines for Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, he was all smiles. In fact, the previous New England Patriots quarterback was practically glowing, and people took notice. Brady has changed through the years, taking on different diets and work out regimens to help him snag several Super Bowl rings of his own, but the 47-year-old looked even more youthful than usual. Wanting to get a better opinion on it, we reached out to our in-house cosmetic procedure expert Dr. Michael Niccole for his insights.

Dr. Niccole is the founder and medical director of the CosmetiCare Plastic Surgery Center & MedSpa in Newport Beach, California, and he had certainly had some educated suggestions. When asked about the changing aesthetic of Brady's face, he did indicate it could be a sign of stress — perhaps Brady isn't as over his divorce from supermodel Gisele Bundchen as he seems. However, there could be much more to it than just that. Dr. Niccole discussed how diet, skincare routines, and even some minor procedures Brady may have indulged in could all contribute to the new look.