Signs Tom Brady Is Still Hung Up On His Past Relationship With Gisele Bündchen

Football legend Tom Brady has been in his feels since divorcing Gisele Bündchen in 2022, and ever since the supermodel announced her pregnancy with Joaquim Valente, the former footballer has been showing his emotions on Instagram. In fact, Brady's cryptic Instagram Stories made people wonder if he regretted separating from Bündchen. In early December 2024, the retired athlete posted a shirtless pic — a possible thirst trap. In the photo, which is now pinned at the top of his Instagram page, Brady flexes his muscles while holding a fish. His Story notably featured Morgan Wallen's song "Hope That's True," where the country star sings about being content with the single life following a breakup. Some of the lyrics include: "Yeah, I loved you for a minute, but we damn sure different / It's been a week since you went and hit the highway / And made it clear that I oughta have it my way."

If the song choice was intentional, Brady is doing a lot to prove he's over his ex, but if he's posting about it, that means the football star is still thinking about her. Brady posted a different, yet equally suspicious message on his Instagram Stories in November 2024, when he snapped a photo of a card with a quote from Former President Theodore Roosevelt's famous 1910 speech "The Man in the Arena." The lengthy quote, in summary, refers to the importance of action, compared to lazy critics. It even inspired the title of the ESPN documentary "The Man in the Arena: Tom Brady," as the man himself confirmed on X, formerly known as Twitter. Suffice it to say that quotes about finding strength in adversity don't exactly scream: "I'm over you."

