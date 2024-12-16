Signs Tom Brady Is Still Hung Up On His Past Relationship With Gisele Bündchen
Football legend Tom Brady has been in his feels since divorcing Gisele Bündchen in 2022, and ever since the supermodel announced her pregnancy with Joaquim Valente, the former footballer has been showing his emotions on Instagram. In fact, Brady's cryptic Instagram Stories made people wonder if he regretted separating from Bündchen. In early December 2024, the retired athlete posted a shirtless pic — a possible thirst trap. In the photo, which is now pinned at the top of his Instagram page, Brady flexes his muscles while holding a fish. His Story notably featured Morgan Wallen's song "Hope That's True," where the country star sings about being content with the single life following a breakup. Some of the lyrics include: "Yeah, I loved you for a minute, but we damn sure different / It's been a week since you went and hit the highway / And made it clear that I oughta have it my way."
If the song choice was intentional, Brady is doing a lot to prove he's over his ex, but if he's posting about it, that means the football star is still thinking about her. Brady posted a different, yet equally suspicious message on his Instagram Stories in November 2024, when he snapped a photo of a card with a quote from Former President Theodore Roosevelt's famous 1910 speech "The Man in the Arena." The lengthy quote, in summary, refers to the importance of action, compared to lazy critics. It even inspired the title of the ESPN documentary "The Man in the Arena: Tom Brady," as the man himself confirmed on X, formerly known as Twitter. Suffice it to say that quotes about finding strength in adversity don't exactly scream: "I'm over you."
Brady was shocked by the news about his ex-wife's pregnancy
When Gisele Bündchen announced that she was expecting her third child with her Miami ju-jitsu instructor, everyone turned to Tom Brady to see what he had to say. An insider revealed to Page Six that it was understandably quite shocking news to the sports star. "Tom knew that things were serious between Gisele and Joaquim but he never imagined they would be having a child together," they claimed. As a result, "He was stunned, to say the least." Considering her budding new family, Brady's confession about his concern with co-parenting after divorcing Bündchen is a whole lot sadder.
An insider told the Daily Mail in March 2024 that a major reason he didn't want to split up was that he was scared to go through the co-parenting struggles he'd already endured with previous ex Bridget Moynahan, with whom he shares his eldest son Jack, who is growing up to be Brady's twin. Likewise, Brady has been candid about the struggles of parenting before, but he reportedly didn't anticipate splitting from Bündchen in the first place. "There has been a lot of love lost in their relationship and navigating through that and their careers and finding new love has not been easy," the source disclosed.