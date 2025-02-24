The Viral Moment Between Lauren Sanchez & Leonardo DiCaprio That Caused A Stir
Lauren Sanchez seems to frequently land herself in headlines, though at times, we're not exactly sure why. Sure, she's the fiancée of ultra-billionaire Jeff Bezos, and we know she leads an extremely lavish lifestyle. And yes, she makes headlines for what she wears — or what she doesn't wear, in the case of President Trump's 2025 Inauguration. But the mother of three doesn't usually excel at making a name for herself for substantive reasons, unfortunately.
That included at the 2021 LACMA Film+Art Gala. Sanchez was on the arm of her billionaire beau for the event. Guests included honoree Steven Spielberg, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson, Hailey Bieber, Salma Hayek, and Leonardo DiCaprio. And it's that last guest, "Killers of the Flower Moon" actor DiCaprio, who helped land Sanchez in headlines; this time it was a viral moment between the two that caused a stir.
Lauren couldn't stop ogling Leo
At the black-tie event, Variety reporter Marc Malkin captured Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos chatting with Leonardo DiCaprio. Per Page Six, the two men are longtime friends. But what caught Malkin's eye, and later the Twittersphere's, was how it appeared as if Sanchez was fangirling over the "Titanic" star. She gazed up at handsome DiCaprio, who was at the event with girlfriend Camila Morrone. But we give Sanchez a little leeway here, as DiCaprio's reportedly just shy of 6 feet tall and she's a mere 5-foot 3-inches (Bezos is a reported 5-foot 7-inches). So she would have had to crane her neck upward to chat with the actor.
Users had fun with the moment, joking that DiCaprio might lose his Amazon Prime membership. But one unexpected retweet came from the boyfriend himself: Rather than ignore the viral moment, Bezos approached it head on the next day, joking about it on X (formerly Twitter). He posted Malkin's retweeted video clip, along with a photo of himself leaning over a sign that read "Danger! Steep Cliff, Fatal Drop," and the words: "Leo, come over here, I want to show you something ... " It's refreshing to know Bezos has a sense of humor and isn't threatened by someone frequently dubbed one of the sexiest men in the world.