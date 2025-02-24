The Viral Moment Between Lauren Sanchez & Leonardo DiCaprio That Caused A Stir

At the black-tie event, Variety reporter Marc Malkin captured Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos chatting with Leonardo DiCaprio. Per Page Six, the two men are longtime friends. But what caught Malkin's eye, and later the Twittersphere's, was how it appeared as if Sanchez was fangirling over the "Titanic" star. She gazed up at handsome DiCaprio, who was at the event with girlfriend Camila Morrone. But we give Sanchez a little leeway here, as DiCaprio's reportedly just shy of 6 feet tall and she's a mere 5-foot 3-inches (Bezos is a reported 5-foot 7-inches). So she would have had to crane her neck upward to chat with the actor.

Advertisement

Users had fun with the moment, joking that DiCaprio might lose his Amazon Prime membership. But one unexpected retweet came from the boyfriend himself: Rather than ignore the viral moment, Bezos approached it head on the next day, joking about it on X (formerly Twitter). He posted Malkin's retweeted video clip, along with a photo of himself leaning over a sign that read "Danger! Steep Cliff, Fatal Drop," and the words: "Leo, come over here, I want to show you something ... " It's refreshing to know Bezos has a sense of humor and isn't threatened by someone frequently dubbed one of the sexiest men in the world.