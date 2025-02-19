Tragic Details About Barbara Pierce Bush

There are many things presidents' children can't do when they're in the White House, but for Barbara Pierce Bush and her twin sister Jenna Hager Bush, things looked a little different when their father, George W. Bush, moved into the White House in 2001. At 20 years old, the two were enjoying their student lives at university (at times a little too much), so they didn't exactly move into the White House. Still, their father's presidency had a big impact on the twins' lives, and it subsequently led to Barbara becoming an activist, spending some time in Africa volunteering at the Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital, and campaigning for LGBTQ+ rights.

It should come as no surprise, then, that Barbara was anything but thrilled when Donald Trump bested Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election. In a memoir the twins co-wrote titled, "Sisters First: Stories from Our Wild and Wonderful Life," they recall the day after Trump's victory was announced. "[We were] filled with gratitude that we had each other for comfort," they wrote, explaining that the election and all the discord that accompanied it had been draining for both of them. Barbara dubbed the political climate and messaging at the time as "belittling and demeaning" during an interview with People, reminiscing about the days when politics weren't so controversial and divisive. "With our grandfather and our dad, there was a softer side and I do hope it goes back to that," Jenna chimed in.

Thanks to her father once being the commander-in-chief, Barbara's life has been anything but normal, and like many presidents' children who made big mistakes, she's had her fair share of blunders and tragic moments that made headlines over the years.