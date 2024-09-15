Presidents' Children Who Made Big Mistakes

Former president Jimmy Carter's daughter, Amy Carter, was only 10 years old when her family moved into the White House. She and her three older brothers seemed to handle the media pressure fairly well for the most part, but then Amy became interested in political activism, and sometimes, the causes she fought for got her into boatloads of trouble.

In 1985, 17-year-old Amy got arrested after participating in a protest against apartheid at the South African Embassy. She got into a scuffle with authorities after trying to enter the embassy with her fellow protestors and refusing to stand down after warnings from the police. This resulted in her arrest, which she didn't seem too upset about. Moments before, she told reporters, "When I decided to do it this morning, I called home and they said it was O.K." (via The New York Times). After getting arrested, she said, "I'm proud to be my father's daughter." Even though the protest was for a good cause, the former president's daughter's arrest making headlines wasn't exactly a good look. This wouldn't be Amy's last arrest — in 1986 she made waves once again when she got arrested for participating in an anti-CIA protest. This is likely what led to her dismissal from Brown University at the end of the academic year in July 1987.

A source told The Washington Post that Brown dropped Amy because she spent more time on political activism than her actual course work. The university never confirmed nor denied this rumor, but one of Amy's friends and classmates said she didn't believe the story that Amy was a bad student and rather blamed her dismissal on the university's contempt for her politics.