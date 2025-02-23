Jeanine Pirro's Biggest Makeup Fails Hint She's Taking Tips From Kimberly Guilfoyle

As someone on television, one of the worst mistakes you can make is getting washed out by lighting. The harsh studio lights above the anchor desk are one of the main reasons newscasters have to pack on as much makeup as they can. But for one prominent anchor, knowing the difference between an elegantly defined face and clown makeup is like treading a tightrope.

Co-host of Fox News' "The Five" Jeanine Pirro knows how to put on her face before every live segment, so much so that she is one of the many news anchors who look unrecognizable without their makeup. But even makeup masters like Pirro aren't exempt from a few bad cosmetic days. In one of the biggest news anchor makeup fails of 2024, Pirro shocked the photographers at the 2024 Fox Nation Patriot Awards with her gaudy, black eyeliner. She took the pencil so hard to her face that her eyes looked cartoonish, instead of the doe-eyed look for which she was probably hoping.

The heaviness of the eyeliner gives us all deja vu to one of the makeup mistakes we're begging Kimberly Guilfoyle to ditch in 2025. In the Instagram launch of her book "The Princess & Her Pup" in May 2024, Guilfoyle sported a wildly bold makeup look, which included a pair of heavily lined raccoon eyes — not to mention her Facetune fail. This cosmetic faux pas is just one instance that makes us believe Pirro is taking makeup tips from caked-face Guilfoyle.

