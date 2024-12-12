The Fashion & Makeup Mistakes We're Begging Kimberly Guilfoyle To Ditch In 2025

2024 has been a big year for Kimberly Guilfoyle, and as is the case for most of us, it's had some serious ups and downs. Her fiancé Donald Trump Jr. seems to have ditched her for his alleged mistress, and Donald Trump has nominated her to be the new U.S. ambassador to Greece. It seems that Guilfoyle has both plenty to grieve and plenty to celebrate. So, we think there's one great way to tackle all these emotions at once. Being in the throes of a big breakup and embarking on a major career change are two times in one's life when a makeover is totally welcome, and Guilfoyle appears to be facing a double-whammy. So, what better time to revamp her style than now? Luckily, this notoriously unfashionable public figure doesn't have to go it alone. We know exactly how she should update her look to make 2025 her year.

Guilfoyle certainly has a distinct style. It's fairly easy to predict what she might wear to any event, and it seldom fits the occasion well. Between her hair, her makeup, and her fashion, the former Fox News host doesn't seem to know what choices would suit her best. Instead, she almost always opts for an old, tacky, and out-of-touch aesthetic. Guilfoyle's typical taste creates the perfect jumping-off point for an overhaul. And, we know which mistakes she's been making that she should abandon in 2025 to look and feel like her best self.