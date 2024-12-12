The Fashion & Makeup Mistakes We're Begging Kimberly Guilfoyle To Ditch In 2025
2024 has been a big year for Kimberly Guilfoyle, and as is the case for most of us, it's had some serious ups and downs. Her fiancé Donald Trump Jr. seems to have ditched her for his alleged mistress, and Donald Trump has nominated her to be the new U.S. ambassador to Greece. It seems that Guilfoyle has both plenty to grieve and plenty to celebrate. So, we think there's one great way to tackle all these emotions at once. Being in the throes of a big breakup and embarking on a major career change are two times in one's life when a makeover is totally welcome, and Guilfoyle appears to be facing a double-whammy. So, what better time to revamp her style than now? Luckily, this notoriously unfashionable public figure doesn't have to go it alone. We know exactly how she should update her look to make 2025 her year.
Guilfoyle certainly has a distinct style. It's fairly easy to predict what she might wear to any event, and it seldom fits the occasion well. Between her hair, her makeup, and her fashion, the former Fox News host doesn't seem to know what choices would suit her best. Instead, she almost always opts for an old, tacky, and out-of-touch aesthetic. Guilfoyle's typical taste creates the perfect jumping-off point for an overhaul. And, we know which mistakes she's been making that she should abandon in 2025 to look and feel like her best self.
Ditch the super harsh eyebrows
When it comes to makeup, eyebrows can be particularly tough to get right. And, we all know eyebrow blindness — aka the inclination to opt for trendy eyebrows over what best suits our face — can affect any of us. It seems that Kimberly Guilfoyle has lost sight of how her brows really look — they're frequently overly filled-in, and they're too dark for her, as well as obviously drawn-on. One of the simplest changes to Guilfoyle's makeup that would make the biggest impact is a total eyebrow overhaul. While it may seem like a subtle change, reworking the shape of your brows can totally alter the look of your face, and this could be a game-changer for Guilfoyle.
The first step to Guilfoyle's perfect eyebrow makeover is going for a lighter shade and a lighter hand while applying. A different hue would overwhelm her face less and work better with her hair color. Focusing on subtle brush strokes with an angled liner brush while applying, rather than simply packing it on with an eyebrow pencil, would create a more natural look. The shape could also be reworked to be a little less round, which also adds to the brow's overtly fake appearance.
Loosen up the outfits
Many of Kimberly Guilfoyle's worst outfits of 2024 shared one specific quality: they were extra tight. Guilfoyle loves a body-con moment, and there's nothing wrong with that. In her case, though, she just doesn't seem to know where to stop. Most of her ensembles are skin-tight, and this makes her wardrobe feel boring and monotonous. When everything is body-hugging, it's hard to play with shapes, fabrics, and structures to make special fashion statements. As a result, we get a dull wardrobe where every outfit feels expected and overdone.
Guilfoyle often looks too overdressed and done-up for occasions where others look a bit more casual. Sporting 'fits like this on the reg make her look like she's trying too hard and doesn't know how to rock effortless, comfy attire. Her penchant for extra-tight clothes have a major effect on this. Playing with looser fabrics and different silhouettes rather than clinging to the natural contour of her body might make her look a bit less stuffy and more down-to-earth, which would be a definite step in the right direction as she heads toward a big career change.
Take out endless extensions
Time and time again, Kimberly Guilfoyle has proven that her penchant for photoshopping her photos knowns no bounds. In 2024, we used some photo-editing magic of our own to remove her tacky extensions, revealing just how healthy her hair would look if she went au naturel. So, in 2025, we want her to make our dreams a reality. Guilfoyle is clearly partial to heavy makeup, and pairing this with long, fake locks just makes everything look ... well, too heavy. Guilfoyle is a petite person, so all that extra hair volume really visually overwhelms her. Furthermore, the way she styles these super long tresses feels out-of-date and just adds to her overall overdone vibe.
We can just picture how cute and fresh a shoulder-length long-bob would look, but even something a few inches longer than that would be a huge refresh for her. Guilfoyle would be far from the first person in history to pair a big breakup with a life-changing haircut. This move can work wonders for the healing soul, and in her case, it would work wonders for her aesthetic, too.
No more club wear for all occasions
If you love club-wear as much as Kimberly Guilfoyle — though we're not sure anyone can match her enthusiasm — fear not. There is a perfect place to rock club wear: the club! That said, in 2025, we recommend that Guilfoyle adds some new outfits to her wardrobe that give off chic businesswoman vibes, rather than the mid 2010s sorority party host vibes she seems to prefer.
Guilfoyle has some of the tackiest outfits in Trump Land, and that has a lot to do with her often outdated pieces that feel reminiscent of fast fashion. Guilfoyle's love of ensembles that would be better suited for a late-night bar jaunt are part of a bigger problem with her wardrobe: she doesn't seem to tailor what she's wearing to where she's wearing it. Not every look is appropriate for every event. And, while she may have an endless array of tight minidresses, that doesn't mean that she should wear them to professional or political occasions.
Quit the way-too-dark smoky eye
A smoky eye is a classic makeup look that can be perfect for certain occasions. Yet, Kimberly Guilfoyle opts for the style for absolutely every occasion. And, it's not just a smoky eye — it's a really, really smoky eye. Her extra dark eyeshadow, long and voluminous false eyelashes, and all-around black eyeliner make her eyes look small and like they're fading into the background. Interestingly, looking at photos of Guilfoyle through the years, it seems that her eye makeup gets heavier and heavier over time. That said, we think 2025 is the perfect year to change course.
If Guilfoyle were to pare down her eye makeup, she'd look more modern and updated while also looking more like herself. Letting her natural eye shape show would surely give her whole appearance a much-needed refresh. We'd be able to see her peepers instead of just a bunch of product, and that would enhance her beauty and pull her out of this 2016-inspired rut she's in. Now, just imagine pairing that with some updated brows, extension-free hair, and a reworked wardrobe. We've got our fingers crossed that Guilfoyle will take this into consideration when she's planning her New Year's resolution.