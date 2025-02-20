Did Jennifer Aniston Ever Date David Schwimmer? The Romance Rumors, Debunked

When Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer talked during "Friends: The Reunion," it was easy to believe any dating rumors. During the first season, specifically, Schwimmer admitted to having a major crush on Aniston, which she said was reciprocated. They even admitted to cuddling between takes.

But why did they never date, and why is Schwimmer now like a "brother" to Aniston? According to the actors, their crushes never amounted to anything more. "It was like two ships passing," Schwimmer said during the reunion. "One of us was always in a relationship. And we never crossed that boundary. We respected that." Aniston agreed and added that they put all their feelings for each other into the characters. Perhaps that's why Ross and Rachel were always such an easy couple to root for.

Despite their mutual crushes in Season 1, Schwimmer and Aniston built a very close bond on set that became stronger than their fleeting feelings. After spending so much time working together, they came to think of each other as family. But their spark from many years ago lives on through the beloved characters they portrayed.

