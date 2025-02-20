Did Jennifer Aniston Ever Date David Schwimmer? The Romance Rumors, Debunked
David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston starred as an iconic couple on "Friends," but unlike their on-screen romance as Ross and Rachel, they never dated off-screen. However, they both revealed that they had crushes on each other during "Friends: The Reunion." Following the reunion, a source reported to Closer that the act of reminiscing inspired the actors to finally give the relationship a shot. "They've been spending time at Jen's home, where she's cooked dinners in the evenings, and have enjoyed quality time together ... it was clear there was lots of chemistry between them," the source claimed.
But as exciting as these rumors might be for "Friends" fans, it seems they are untrue. Aniston even laughed off the idea in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. When Aniston heard the dating rumor, she quipped, "That was bizarre. I could not believe that, actually. Like, really? That's my brother." Aniston usually keeps her relationships private, but she felt the need to squash this gossip. Schwimmer's team also denied that they were dating.
How did Schwimmer land in the brother zone?
When Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer talked during "Friends: The Reunion," it was easy to believe any dating rumors. During the first season, specifically, Schwimmer admitted to having a major crush on Aniston, which she said was reciprocated. They even admitted to cuddling between takes.
But why did they never date, and why is Schwimmer now like a "brother" to Aniston? According to the actors, their crushes never amounted to anything more. "It was like two ships passing," Schwimmer said during the reunion. "One of us was always in a relationship. And we never crossed that boundary. We respected that." Aniston agreed and added that they put all their feelings for each other into the characters. Perhaps that's why Ross and Rachel were always such an easy couple to root for.
Despite their mutual crushes in Season 1, Schwimmer and Aniston built a very close bond on set that became stronger than their fleeting feelings. After spending so much time working together, they came to think of each other as family. But their spark from many years ago lives on through the beloved characters they portrayed.