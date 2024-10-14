The Sly Way Jennifer Aniston Keeps Her Relationships Under Lock And Key
Celebrities have found clever ways to evade the paparazzi for years. For instance, British actor Daniel Radcliffe explained on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" in 2022 how he once wore the same clothes daily to bore the paparazzi. American actor Jennifer Aniston has reportedly found her own way to keep photograph hounds out of her business when it comes to her relationships.
An insider told In Touch in October 2024 that Aniston preferred being at home over going out. "Her home really is a sanctuary and where she feels most secure, so at this point, she'd much rather just have her dates come to her rather than drag them out to the Sunset Tower or wherever," they said. "It's not that she's trying to hide them, she just prefers to have a more low-key dating life."
The source also spoke about how the stress of dating as a celebrity can negatively affect relationships. Regarding Aniston, they continued, "People tend to think she's this lonely spinster type, but that is not the case at all." The source claimed Aniston had a few guys she'd gone on dates with in her circle, adding, "None of them have managed to get her to fully commit, but she has introduced her favorites to her friends."
Aniston has spoken about her perspective on relationships in interviews
Jennifer Aniston was married twice. She and Brad Pitt were married from 2000 to 2005, but there were rumors Pitt cheated on Aniston with Angelina Jolie. Aniston and Justin Theroux were married from 2015 to 2018, and they've continued to have a supportive friendship. Speaking to Allure in 2022, Aniston was candid on if she would get married again. "Never say never, but I don't have any interest," the "Murder Mystery" actor said. "I'd love a relationship. Who knows? There are moments I want to just crawl up in a ball and say, 'I need support.' It would be wonderful to come home and fall into somebody's arms and say, 'That was a tough day.'"
The following year in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Aniston referenced her parents' tumultuous relationship (which ended in divorce) and its effect on how she approaches relationships. "I didn't like the idea of sacrificing who you were or what you needed, so I didn't really know how to do that," Aniston said. "So it was almost easier to just be kind of solo. So I didn't have any real training in that give-and-take." Later in the interview, she said, "It's just about not being afraid to say what you need and what you want. And it's still a challenge for me in a relationship."
If the In Touch reports are to be believed, Aniston has formed some connections, just out of the spotlight. Although she hasn't spoken about anyone she may be dating, Aniston did respond to wild rumors that she had an affair with former President Barack Obama.