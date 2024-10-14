The Sly Way Jennifer Aniston Keeps Her Relationships Under Lock And Key

Celebrities have found clever ways to evade the paparazzi for years. For instance, British actor Daniel Radcliffe explained on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" in 2022 how he once wore the same clothes daily to bore the paparazzi. American actor Jennifer Aniston has reportedly found her own way to keep photograph hounds out of her business when it comes to her relationships.

An insider told In Touch in October 2024 that Aniston preferred being at home over going out. "Her home really is a sanctuary and where she feels most secure, so at this point, she'd much rather just have her dates come to her rather than drag them out to the Sunset Tower or wherever," they said. "It's not that she's trying to hide them, she just prefers to have a more low-key dating life."

The source also spoke about how the stress of dating as a celebrity can negatively affect relationships. Regarding Aniston, they continued, "People tend to think she's this lonely spinster type, but that is not the case at all." The source claimed Aniston had a few guys she'd gone on dates with in her circle, adding, "None of them have managed to get her to fully commit, but she has introduced her favorites to her friends."

