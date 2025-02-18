Sophie Thatcher is one of stars of the compelling hit series "Yellowjackets," and has appeared in films like "Prospect," "Heretic" and 2025's sci-fi thriller "Companion." She is also a talented musician with years of musical training under her belt and an EP she debuted in 2024. At the time of writing, Thatcher has already accomplished so much, and the praise she's received feels well-earned given the dedication and focus she has brought to each of her projects. From her early experiences in musical theater to her first foray into film, Sophie Thatcher has always taken her work seriously.

Advertisement

Born into a large family, Thatcher was raised in the Church of Latter-Day Saints as a Mormon, but her religion was not as restrictive as some might believe. She and her siblings were all artistically-inclined, and Thatcher's mom was fully on board with her daughter's acting aspirations. While Thatcher left the church when she was 12 years old, she would later draw from her childhood experiences when playing a Mormon missionary in "Heretic."

From her earliest roles, Thatcher was aware of honing her craft and looked up to her co-stars, taking note of their performances and behavior. The result was Thatcher growing into a thoughtful, intelligent, and empathetic performer who approached her work with care. Thatcher's star was still on the rise in 2025, and she had come a long way from feeling like the odd girl out as a child. Read on to learn more about the stunning transformation of Sophie Thatcher.

Advertisement