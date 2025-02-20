Inside Kanye West's Major Money Troubles (& How He Lost Billions)

Kanye West's net worth used to be even higher than most people thought. Forbes once confirmed that West became a billionaire thanks in large part to his Yeezy clothing brand. The "Stronger" artist claimed loudly that he was already a billionaire before Forbes reevaluated his finances, and felt his net worth was intentionally being downplayed until he was vindicated by the publication. But, the disagreement would soon be rendered irrelevant.

West quickly lost his billionaire status after Adidas dropped him and his Yeezy sneakers after making controversial antisemitic remarks. The comments were some of the most problematic and shocking things that the fashion designer had ever done, and caused his net worth to plummet to an estimated $400 million. West would later lose even more money when his girlfriend, Bianca Censori, turned out to be one of the worst-dressed stars at the 2025 Grammys with her basically-naked appearance.

The incident did more than inspire think-pieces, however, and cost West a performance gig at the Tokyo Dome. West lost an opportunity to make $20 million after the Japan show was canceled. A source told the Daily Mail that West's and Censori's behavior wasn't welcomed in a country that was making tremendous strides regarding women's rights. "Japan is having a cultural awakening about women's rights and the MeToo movement is really strong here. What he did is being seen as an act of coercive control which is utterly unacceptable. He has completely culturally misjudged Japan," the insider said.

