Signs Bill Gates & Paula Hurd's Relationship Won't Last
According to Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, his romance with girlfriend Paula Hurd is going strong and getting serious. The pair were first spotted spending time together at a few public events back in 2022, then their romance became frontpage news in 2023, and they've been going strong ever since. Recently, Bill gushed over Paula while speaking with Savannah Guthrie on "Today" in February 2025, when he said, "I'm lucky to have a serious girlfriend named Paula ... We're having fun. Going to the Olympics and lots of great things."
Even as Bill paints a picture of a cheery romance, there are some telling signs that the tech mogul's relationship with Paula might implode. While Bill and Paula went public with their romance officially in April 2024, it seemed like Bill was still a bit hung-up on his ex-wife, Melinda Gates.
Bill and Melinda announced they were getting divorced in May 2021. Neatly four years later, Bill spoke with The Times U.K. and said that their split, after 27 years of marriage, still haunts him. "That was the mistake I most regret," Bill said. "There are others but none that matter. The divorce thing was miserable for me and Melinda for at least two years." Bill and Melinda still see one another as well, as the billionaire explained, "We have three kids and two grandchildren, so there are family events."
Both Bill Gates and Paula Hurd are rebounding after the end of serious relationships
Paula was also married for nearly 30 years to Mark Hurd, the co-CEO of the computer tech company Oracle. However, they did not divorce. Just five months after stepping away from his role as CEO in 2019, Mark died following a battle with cancer at the age of 62. Mark and Paula share two adult children, daughters Kathryn and Kelly.
As for Bill, however, some of the reasons behind his divorce from Melinda Gates speak to the possibility that things might not work out long-term when it comes to his romance with Paula. Specifically, in 2022, Bill made an appearance on "Today" and was asked about reports that he'd had an affair with a Microsoft employee. Bill admitted, "I certainly made mistakes, and I take responsibility. I don't think delving into the particulars at this point is constructive, but yes, I caused pain, and I feel terrible about that."
As for his possible pining over his ex-wife, Bill told Savannah Guthrie in February that he had "moved past the divorce," but still appreciates and respects the years he spent with Melinda. Bill — who has addressed regrets about his failed marriage several times in the past — added that he loves his children and he loved all the good philanthropic work he and Melinda did while together. "Even if I knew that it wouldn't last forever, I would still do it again," Bill said.