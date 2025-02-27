Signs Bill Gates & Paula Hurd's Relationship Won't Last

According to Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, his romance with girlfriend Paula Hurd is going strong and getting serious. The pair were first spotted spending time together at a few public events back in 2022, then their romance became frontpage news in 2023, and they've been going strong ever since. Recently, Bill gushed over Paula while speaking with Savannah Guthrie on "Today" in February 2025, when he said, "I'm lucky to have a serious girlfriend named Paula ... We're having fun. Going to the Olympics and lots of great things."

Even as Bill paints a picture of a cheery romance, there are some telling signs that the tech mogul's relationship with Paula might implode. While Bill and Paula went public with their romance officially in April 2024, it seemed like Bill was still a bit hung-up on his ex-wife, Melinda Gates.

Bill and Melinda announced they were getting divorced in May 2021. Neatly four years later, Bill spoke with The Times U.K. and said that their split, after 27 years of marriage, still haunts him. "That was the mistake I most regret," Bill said. "There are others but none that matter. The divorce thing was miserable for me and Melinda for at least two years." Bill and Melinda still see one another as well, as the billionaire explained, "We have three kids and two grandchildren, so there are family events."

