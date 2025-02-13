Trump's Shady Take On Meghan Markle Reportedly Has King Charles Relieved For One Big Reason

It's difficult to choose which is stranger: a sitting president being openly trigger-happy about who they may deport or the president singling out a citizen and publicly calling them "terrible." Still, it is somehow unsurprising that Donald Trump did both in one breath. While Trump may be eager to send many folks packing from the United States, he claims that Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex won't be one of them. "I don't want to do that," he told the New York Post. While the bar may be low, this could have just barely passed as an uncharacteristically kind gesture. Instead, though, he elaborated by hurling an insult, saying, "I'll leave him alone. He's got enough problems with his wife. She's terrible." Like everything Trump says, there are likely mixed feelings about this comment among Americans. However, there's one United Kingdom resident who is reportedly pleased with Trump's decision: King Charles III.

Rumor has it that Charles is on board with a Harry and royal family reunion amidst his years-long feud with his younger son, but a source told the Daily Mail that Charles is likely happy that Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex won't be moving their family to the U.K. "The fact is that Harry and Meghan are a source of strain and worry for His Majesty," the insider said. "While he is sorry that he does not have a relationship with his grandchildren in America, it is easier for his peace of mind that there's an ocean between him and Harry."