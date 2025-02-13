Trump's Shady Take On Meghan Markle Reportedly Has King Charles Relieved For One Big Reason
It's difficult to choose which is stranger: a sitting president being openly trigger-happy about who they may deport or the president singling out a citizen and publicly calling them "terrible." Still, it is somehow unsurprising that Donald Trump did both in one breath. While Trump may be eager to send many folks packing from the United States, he claims that Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex won't be one of them. "I don't want to do that," he told the New York Post. While the bar may be low, this could have just barely passed as an uncharacteristically kind gesture. Instead, though, he elaborated by hurling an insult, saying, "I'll leave him alone. He's got enough problems with his wife. She's terrible." Like everything Trump says, there are likely mixed feelings about this comment among Americans. However, there's one United Kingdom resident who is reportedly pleased with Trump's decision: King Charles III.
Rumor has it that Charles is on board with a Harry and royal family reunion amidst his years-long feud with his younger son, but a source told the Daily Mail that Charles is likely happy that Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex won't be moving their family to the U.K. "The fact is that Harry and Meghan are a source of strain and worry for His Majesty," the insider said. "While he is sorry that he does not have a relationship with his grandchildren in America, it is easier for his peace of mind that there's an ocean between him and Harry."
Donald Trump was sure to note that he likes Prince William
Donald Trump's dig at Meghan Markle is surely, at least in part, due to her criticism of him in the past, something Trump notoriously struggles to handle. Meghan has called Trump "divisive" and "misogynistic," which likely condemned her to a fate of public ridicule from the president, per the New York Post. William, Prince of Wales, on the other hand, managed to reap kudos from Trump. "I think William is a great young man," he said.
Like Trump, William also has a documented beef with Meghan. One of the most startling revelations in Prince Harry's 2023 memoir "Spare" was the account of a physical altercation that took place in 2019. William reportedly attacked Harry after confronting him about his feelings regarding Meghan, who he called "difficult," "rude," and "abrasive," according to The Daily Mail. So, if nothing else, the leaders of the United States and the United Kingdom can bond over one interest they apparently have in common: talking negatively about Meghan.
Royal family members are reportedly planning to meet up with Trump in 2026. "Donald Trump has a clear affinity for the royal family," a U.K. government official told The Times. "He had a great relationship with the late Queen, recently met Prince William, and has spoken highly of King Charles. A royal tour to the U.S. would help reinforce the 'special relationship.'" Perhaps that "special relationship" will involve a bit of bad-mouthing.