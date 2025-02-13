Age Or Fashion Statement? The Real Meaning Behind Tulsi Gabbard's Trademark Hair
Tulsi Gabbard knows that there's no shame in going grey. And that might be a good thing considering she was just confirmed to be Donald Trump's director of national intelligence -– a job that certainly sounds like it might be stressful. But Gabbard has long held her gray streak in high esteem and attributes it not to her age but as a result of her time serving in Iraq with the Hawaii Army National Guard.
In a 2019 Instagram Live video, she proudly declined to dye the symbolic streak. "I actually started going gray in that one spot during and after my first deployment to Iraq," she said. "And so I keep it as just a remembrance of those who we lost there and the cost of war and why we fight so hard for peace" (via CNN). According to USA Today, Attorney General Pam Bondi appeared to agree when she swore Gabbard into her new role as Director of National Security in the Oval Office alongside President Trump, with Bondi calling Gabbard "an American of extraordinary courage and exceptional patriotism."
But Gabbard also has a sense of humor about her eye-catching hair anomaly. In a clip on X, formerly known as Twitter, the former Democratic Congresswoman for Hawaii also proved that she can make light of the touch of gray by rebutting reporter Brian Schactman on NECN's "Primary Source," who likened her gray shock to a character from "Poltergeist." Gabbard preferred to compare it to a certain superhero, saying, "My generation would say it's more of like Rogue from X-Men than Poltergeist." Given some of the tragic hurdles Gabbard has gone through, it's good to see her embrace all the inspirations and noble reasons behind her signature hair.
The internet has opinions on her symbolic hair
Of course, being such a public figure comes with the double-edged sword of public opinion. And with Tulsi Gabbard back in the spotlight with her new position, we took a look at what the internet had to say about her signature swoop. One user on X gave their full analysis when they posted, "It adds character, beauty and a sense of realism to your personality. Not faking it for superficial surface likeability." Meanwhile one user pointed out a gendered double standard, posting, "Would a man have to offer any explanation or insight into why his hair is grey?" Touché.
But some internet denizens were not entirely supportive, with one user on X posting, "Your streak of gray is Awesome. Your politics not so much..." And one salty user couldn't resist a Cruella de Vil comparison, posting, "Fun Fact: Tulsi Gabbard keeps a streak of gray in her hair as a daily reminder of the 101 puppies that got away." But when one user found out about the real meaning behind Gabbard's hair, they hoped for an even more ambitious political future for her, posting, "I was just made aware that the white streak in [Tulsi Gabbard's] hair is from the stress of combat. She wears it like a hero. God Bless you madam. I look forward to the day you become our first female President." Someone better not bring it up to Hillary Clinton –- because she and Gabbard have already had drama. In fact, don't bring it up to Kamala Harris either.