Age Or Fashion Statement? The Real Meaning Behind Tulsi Gabbard's Trademark Hair

Tulsi Gabbard knows that there's no shame in going grey. And that might be a good thing considering she was just confirmed to be Donald Trump's director of national intelligence -– a job that certainly sounds like it might be stressful. But Gabbard has long held her gray streak in high esteem and attributes it not to her age but as a result of her time serving in Iraq with the Hawaii Army National Guard.

In a 2019 Instagram Live video, she proudly declined to dye the symbolic streak. "I actually started going gray in that one spot during and after my first deployment to Iraq," she said. "And so I keep it as just a remembrance of those who we lost there and the cost of war and why we fight so hard for peace" (via CNN). According to USA Today, Attorney General Pam Bondi appeared to agree when she swore Gabbard into her new role as Director of National Security in the Oval Office alongside President Trump, with Bondi calling Gabbard "an American of extraordinary courage and exceptional patriotism."

But Gabbard also has a sense of humor about her eye-catching hair anomaly. In a clip on X, formerly known as Twitter, the former Democratic Congresswoman for Hawaii also proved that she can make light of the touch of gray by rebutting reporter Brian Schactman on NECN's "Primary Source," who likened her gray shock to a character from "Poltergeist." Gabbard preferred to compare it to a certain superhero, saying, "My generation would say it's more of like Rogue from X-Men than Poltergeist." Given some of the tragic hurdles Gabbard has gone through, it's good to see her embrace all the inspirations and noble reasons behind her signature hair.

