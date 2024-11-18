A Look Back At The Legal Drama Between Tulsi Gabbard & Hillary Clinton

Tulsi Gabbard's career path has been a winding one. Once a Democratic congresswoman who backed Bernie Sanders in 2016, Gabbard's trajectory veered sharply over the decade that followed, ultimately leading her to campaign as a potential running mate for Donald Trump in 2024. One stop along the way came when she filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against Hillary Clinton over comments made on the "Campaign HQ with David Plouffe" podcast in 2019.

During the interview, Clinton said of the Republicans, "I think they've got their eye on somebody who is currently in the Democratic primary and are grooming her to be the third party candidate." She continued: "She's a favorite of the Russians. They have a bunch of sites and bots and other ways of supporting her so far" (via Politifact). Though Clinton never mentioned Gabbard by name, the implication was clear.

Gabbard demanded a retraction. On the contrary, Clinton's spokesperson, Nick Merrill, doubled down: "If the nesting doll fits" (via X, formerly Twitter). Gabbard clapped back with an inflammatory piece for the Wall Street Journal, headlined "I Can Defeat Trump and the Clinton Doctrine." She also tweeted Clinton, saying "the queen of warmongers, embodiment of corruption, and personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic Party for so long, have finally come out from behind the curtain." In January 2020, Gabbard took matters to court, filing a $50 million defamation lawsuit, which claimed the remarks "were made in a deliberate attempt to derail Tulsi's presidential campaign."

