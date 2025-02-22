A Glimpse Into Kamala Harris's Everyday Eating Habits

As the former Vice President, Kamala Harris was one of the most active politicians in Washington during her time in the White House. Her 2024 presidential bid kept her in the spotlight and the campaign trail was undoubtedly a hectic time for her and her team. Her busy schedule directly impacted her lifestyle, leading her to embrace her overall wellness, which is obvious in her personal eating habits.

Because of her schedule, Harris's breakfast is simple, but it isn't an afterthought. In a 2018 interview with The Cut, Harris revealed how she starts her mornings. "I usually stand at my kitchen counter eating some kind of Raisin Bran in almond milk while I look at my schedule for the day," she remarked. "It's the generic Raisin Bran that I get from the grocery store—I try to not have a lot of sugar in it." Harris often enjoys some tea before leaving for the day as well, balancing out her quick and nutritional breakfast.

But even before she has breakfast and heads out the door, Harris sets the tone for her day with a workout. "I fight for [time for myself]," she told Elle in 2015. "You got to take care of yourself."

