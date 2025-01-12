What's Next For Kamala Harris? We Haven't Seen The Last Of Her, According To Advisers

Vice President Kamala Harris took a bit of a step back from the public eye following her loss to Donald Trump in the November 2024 presidential election. However, those who advised Harris on her campaign believe her time in the world of U.S. politics is far from over. "I don't think the world has seen the last of Vice President Kamala Harris," former Harris adviser Symone Sanders-Townsend told "Morning Joe" (via The Hill) in December 2024. "I don't know how she will show up again, but she is a young politician who garnered over 75 million votes in this election. And she will be back."

Though Harris encouraged her young supporters to "stay in the fight" (via ABC News), she didn't have much to say regarding her own future plans in the immediate aftermath of the election. But as Harris adviser Donna Brazile told BBC in January 2025, that's understandable, seeing as how she still had vice presidential duties to carry out between election day and inauguration day. "She has a decision to make and you can't make it when you're still on the treadmill. It may have slowed down — but she's on the treadmill until 20 January," Brazile said. "You can't put anyone in a box." She referenced Al Gore, who pivoted fully to climate change activism after his loss in the 2000 presidential election. Brazile added, "All options are on the table because there's an appetite for change and I do believe that she can represent that change in the future."

