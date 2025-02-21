Are Elon Musk And Mark Zuckerberg Friends? Their Strangest Moments Over The Years

It's only natural to feel like Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk should be the best of friends. In addition to being a part of the small circle of the richest people in the world, they also share a deep love for all things tech alongside an unbreakable entrepreneurial spirit. Unfortunately, no amount of common ground can bridge the gap between these two. Their rift apparently began in 2016 when a SpaceX rocket exploded during a pre-launch test and obliterated the $200 million Facebook satellite it was supposed to safely deliver to space.

Zuckerberg made no attempt to hide his annoyance at the failure, and swiftly shared a Facebook post admitting that he was "deeply disappointed" by the technical failure because the satellite could have provided better Internet access to countless people all around the globe. Meanwhile, the Tesla co-founder only addressed the incident in a short post on X, formerly known as Twitter, in 2018, conceding simply, "Yeah, my fault for being an idiot." However, Musk added, "We did give them a free launch to make up for it and I think they had some insurance."

It's worth noting that a commentator under Zuckerberg's Facebook post questioned if they had insurance, and he reasoned in response that his primary concern wasn't the financial loss but the delay in providing connectivity to valued customers. After that initial blow-up, the feud only got worse, and eventually it became a strange thing about Musk's life that everyone ignores. To get a better understanding of one of Musk's messiest feuds, we tapped into the expertise of Susan Trombetti, matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking.

