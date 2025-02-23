What Angelina Jolie's Exes Have Said About Her Throughout The Years

Angelina Jolie is a multi-talented movie star who has dated many other famous people. Her exes include world-renowned actors Billy Bob Thornton and Brad Pitt, as well as Jenny Shimizu and Jonny Lee Miller, who she divorced amicably. While some of Jolie's breakups may not have ended well, she still seems to stay on good terms with most of her exes.

While speaking with Leonard Maltin at a question and answer session, the 1995 film "Hackers" was brought into the conversation — a film in which Jolie and Miller starred in together (via People). "I was just saying to somebody, it's really funny because I think you're starting with 'Hackers,' right?" she said before a clip from the movie was played. "Yeah, it's Jonny. I just talked to him. I love that. I get to see my ex-husband with 2,000 people."

After the clip, Jolie explained to the audience that because she rarely watches her own films, it's a treat to see herself and Miller together on-screen again. "Actually, it's funny, I don't really watch my own films, and so I [don't] think I've seen it since the premiere," she said. "But I do have a wonderful relationship with Jonny, and he and I have sons the same age, and I'm so happy."

While Miller and Jolie seem to be on good terms, there are many others that still harbor positive feelings toward the "Maleficent" star, no matter what may have happened in the past. Of course, she's not on good terms with all of them.