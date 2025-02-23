What Angelina Jolie's Exes Have Said About Her Throughout The Years
Angelina Jolie is a multi-talented movie star who has dated many other famous people. Her exes include world-renowned actors Billy Bob Thornton and Brad Pitt, as well as Jenny Shimizu and Jonny Lee Miller, who she divorced amicably. While some of Jolie's breakups may not have ended well, she still seems to stay on good terms with most of her exes.
While speaking with Leonard Maltin at a question and answer session, the 1995 film "Hackers" was brought into the conversation — a film in which Jolie and Miller starred in together (via People). "I was just saying to somebody, it's really funny because I think you're starting with 'Hackers,' right?" she said before a clip from the movie was played. "Yeah, it's Jonny. I just talked to him. I love that. I get to see my ex-husband with 2,000 people."
After the clip, Jolie explained to the audience that because she rarely watches her own films, it's a treat to see herself and Miller together on-screen again. "Actually, it's funny, I don't really watch my own films, and so I [don't] think I've seen it since the premiere," she said. "But I do have a wonderful relationship with Jonny, and he and I have sons the same age, and I'm so happy."
While Miller and Jolie seem to be on good terms, there are many others that still harbor positive feelings toward the "Maleficent" star, no matter what may have happened in the past. Of course, she's not on good terms with all of them.
Jenny Shimizu wanted Angelina Jolie as an honorary guest at a monumental function
Angelina Jolie reportedly had a romantic relationship with model and actor Jenny Shimizu after the two met while filming the movie "Foxfire." Jolie was married to Johnny Lee Miller from 1996 to 2000, so it is unclear if this romance with Shimizu began before or after she tied the knot. Shimuzu also had a relationship with Madonna in the '90s, making her the ex of not one but two superstars.
While speaking with Girlfriends in 1997, Jolie discussed how she fell in love with Shimuzu at first sight, and how her relationship with Miller is the only reason things with Shimizu didn't become more serious (via Angels in Heaven). "I probably would have married Jenny Shimizu if I hadn't married my husband," she told the outlet. "I fell in love with her the first second I saw her."
According to Dish Nation, Shimizu discussed how she invited Jolie to her wedding to Michelle Harper in 2014, but Jolie declined the invitation, which seemed to hurt Shimizu if just a tiny bit. "It's not like I wanted her to walk me down the aisle or anything, but it would have been a really cool thing if she'd come," Shimizu reportedly said.
Billy Bob Thornton is still friends with Jolie
After dating for a mere two months, Angelina Jolie got married for the second time to "Monster's Ball" and "Bad Santa" star Billy Bob Thornton in May 2000. While the pair's relationship was short-lived, the two did controversial things that shocked the public, like wearing vials of each other's blood around their necks. After three years of marriage, they finalized their divorce in May 2003.
The marriage didn't seem to end on terrible terms, with Thornton revealing to HFPA in Conversation that the break-up was caused because the couple had a very different approach to living life. "We just had different lifestyles," he said. "Hers is a global lifestyle and mine is an agoraphobic lifestyle. So, that's really — that's the only reason we're probably not still together, maybe, because of a different path in life we wanted to take."
According to People, the "Fargo" actor had extremely kind words to say about Jolie. "I love her," he said. "She is a wonderful person and one of my closest friends." These statements show that sometimes it can be healthy to not hate one's ex. In 2022, Thornton's son, Harry, spoke with Entertainment Tonight, revealing that Jolie kept a close relationship with him. "To this day, she (Jolie) still sends me Christmas gifts every year and stuff like that," he said.
Brad Pitt's tattoos honor Jolie
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were in a highly-publicized relationship for close to 10 years before marrying in August 2014. They share six children together and seemed to be happily coupled. However, the two went through a tragic and messy divorce after Pitt allegedly had a violent outburst on a jet in September 2016, causing Jolie to request custody of all their children. Pitt claimed he was never physically violent on the jet and only raised his voice, but he still agreed to join Alcoholics Anonymous.
Considering how close-knit Pitt and Jolie's relationship was, it seems as though it may be extremely difficult for Pitt to move on. He repeatedly gushed about Jolie when they were married, telling Parade how ecstatic he is that he chose to have children with Jolie. "One of the greatest, smartest things I ever did was give my kids Angie as their mom," Pitt said. "She is such a great mom. Oh, man, I'm so happy to have her." It seems Jolie is still on Pitt's mind — he showed off tattoos in a trailer for his new film "F1" that pay tribute to Jolie. According to Daily Mail, a tattoo on Pitt's abdomen is the date of his ex-wife's birthday. It's written in Khmer, the language primarily spoken in Cambodia, the country that son Maddox was adopted from. Pitt is reportedly estranged from his four adult children and has petitioned Jolie to let him spend time with the two younger ones.