The Most Tragic Details About Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Messy Divorce

This article includes discussion of domestic assault.

Everyone who was saddened by Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's sudden split in 2016 surely wasn't prepared for the rollercoaster ride that their contentious divorce would bring in the following years. The former Hollywood power couple's paths initially crossed back in 2003 when they shared the screen while playing a fearless husband-and-wife assassin duo in "Mr. and Mrs. Smith." During a 2006 chat with Vogue, Jolie confirmed that they had formed a tight-knit bond while embarking on adventures for the action flick. Eventually, she found herself eagerly awaiting another day on set just so she could see him.

Of course, Pitt was married to Jennifer Aniston at the time, so they apparently remained solely as friends and co-stars until their split in 2005. Jolie and the "Fight Club" star, meanwhile, ultimately steered clear of a grand celebration for their own nuptials and instead opted for a romantic ceremony in France in August 2014 that only included the attendance of 20 of their nearest and dearest, per People. The special day was made even sweeter by the fact that Pitt and Jolie's six kids were all involved in the ceremony in one way or another. Then, in September 2016, the "Maria" star abruptly filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

Over the ensuing eight years, the former couple became embroiled in an increasingly messy legal battle that finally ended in January 2025. At the time, Jolie's lawyers shared a statement about the divorce settlement with NBC News, asserting, "This is just one part of a long ongoing process that started eight years ago. Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over."

