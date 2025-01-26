The Most Tragic Details About Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Messy Divorce
This article includes discussion of domestic assault.
Everyone who was saddened by Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's sudden split in 2016 surely wasn't prepared for the rollercoaster ride that their contentious divorce would bring in the following years. The former Hollywood power couple's paths initially crossed back in 2003 when they shared the screen while playing a fearless husband-and-wife assassin duo in "Mr. and Mrs. Smith." During a 2006 chat with Vogue, Jolie confirmed that they had formed a tight-knit bond while embarking on adventures for the action flick. Eventually, she found herself eagerly awaiting another day on set just so she could see him.
Of course, Pitt was married to Jennifer Aniston at the time, so they apparently remained solely as friends and co-stars until their split in 2005. Jolie and the "Fight Club" star, meanwhile, ultimately steered clear of a grand celebration for their own nuptials and instead opted for a romantic ceremony in France in August 2014 that only included the attendance of 20 of their nearest and dearest, per People. The special day was made even sweeter by the fact that Pitt and Jolie's six kids were all involved in the ceremony in one way or another. Then, in September 2016, the "Maria" star abruptly filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.
Over the ensuing eight years, the former couple became embroiled in an increasingly messy legal battle that finally ended in January 2025. At the time, Jolie's lawyers shared a statement about the divorce settlement with NBC News, asserting, "This is just one part of a long ongoing process that started eight years ago. Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over."
The celebrity couple's divorce revealed the tragic breaking point of their marriage
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's divorce gave rise to several other little legal spats that sadly revealed just how fractured their relationship really was. As the former Hollywood couple fought over the ownership of their once-jointly owned winery in France, Jolie filed a cross-complaint claiming that she filed for divorce just days after a fateful plane ride with her ex-husband and their children. The "Maleficent" star wrote that Pitt was in a foul mood before they even boarded and argued with one of their kids. Things supposedly only got worse after their flight took off as the "Babylon" star got into a verbal disagreement with his then-wife in the bathroom and became physically aggressive with her.
His anger only worsened when one of their older children stood up for their mother. "Pitt lunged at his own child and Jolie grabbed him from behind to stop him," the filing alleged, per NPR. "To get Jolie off his back, Pitt threw himself backwards into the airplane's seats injuring Jolie's back and elbow." When the other kids tried to intervene, "Pitt choked one [...] and struck another in the face."
As Vanity Fair reported, the Oscar winner's attorney, Anne Kiley, released a statement slamming the cross-complaint's claims. Through it, Pitt noted that he had been upfront about the fact that he had made countless mistakes in their marriage while Jolie had taken the moral high ground. It also stated, "[Pitt] has been on the receiving end of every type of personal attack and misrepresentation."
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.
Pitt allegedly tried to get Jolie to sign an NDA
All the drama surrounding Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's winery only got messier as their divorce battle raged on. It all started in 2021 when the "Girl, Interrupted" star sold her 50% stake in Miraval, the winery she once jointly owned with her ex-husband, to a Russian oligarch. In 2022, Pitt took his estranged wife to court over the move, alleging that she intentionally made the sale to cause a financial blow to him. Once again, the former spouses found themselves embroiled in a bitter legal feud that would last several years.
In 2024, the "Eternals" star filed documents, professing that she initially intended to sell her shares to Pitt. However, their discussions stalled when he suggested that he wouldn't buy the actor and activist out if she didn't sign an NDA that "prohibited Jolie from speaking (other than in court) about Pitt's abuse of Jolie and their children by attempting to tie Pitt's personal reputation to Miraval's business," as reported by CNN. The documents also alleged that the "Bullet Train" star had physically abused Jolie in the past.
However, the plane ride was the first time that their children had to endure it, too. As the former A-list couple continued their back and forth in court, E! News reported that Jolie's team had filed legal documents professing that the winery dispute wasn't about the money after all, arguing instead, "Jolie's theory is that this case is about Pitt's attempt to use Miraval as leverage to control and enforce her silence."
Pitt became estranged from his eldest sons during the divorce
Brad Pitt's relationship with his six children grew increasingly rocky during his lengthy divorce from Angelina Jolie. And, in 2024, an insider informed Us Weekly that Brangelina's kids couldn't rekindle the close bond they once shared with their father, because their hearts broke watching how the legal battle affected their mother. In fact, the messy divorce and Brad's alleged abuse affected Maddox and Pax-Jolie Pitt so badly that they had no desire to speak to their father anymore.
Pax even made his disdain apparent in a 2020 Father's Day Message. "Happy Father's Day to this world class a**hole!! You time and time again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person," he wrote on Instagram Stories (via the Daily Mail). "You have no consideration or empathy toward your 4 youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence." Brad's second eldest son also publicly called him out for trying to craft false narratives in the press in an attempt to paint himself in a more positive light.
Later, a confidant explained to The Sun that although Brad was disheartened by his son's words, he had decided to take the high road and offer no public response to the false and damaging portrayal. Unfortunately, Maddox reportedly hasn't seen his father in the best light for a while either, as insiders dished to Us Weekly that he had even decided against attending their family reunion in 2016, adding, "Maddox never wants to see Brad again."
The couple's six kids got entangled in their custody battle
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's years-long custody battle wore their kids down to the point where they wanted to step in and take matters into their own hands. In 2021, Angelina's lawyers filed legal documents to state that three of their older children wanted to testify before a private judge to provide their input on custody arrangements. In 2024, Us Weekly reported that Shiloh Jolie-Pitt was one of them, and her dad was extremely displeased with her decision. There's a chance that the kids were simply following in their eldest sibling, Maddox Jolie-Pitt's, footsteps since he had already testified by March 2021.
As an insider confirmed to Us Weekly at the time, "Maddox has already given testimony as [an] adult in the ongoing custody dispute and it wasn't very flattering toward Brad." They were eventually granted joint custody over their children, but it's unclear if the decision still stands today because the judge presiding over their case was removed following an appeal from Angelina's legal team. According to court documents cited by the Associated Press, she expressed her disappointment in the judge for "[refusing] to hear the minor teenagers' input as to their experiences, needs, or wishes as to their custody fate," (via Vanity Fair).
However, another insider disclosed to Page Six that the court had considered the opinions of experts who spoke to the children and understood their experiences before ruling. Despite everything, it's safe to say that Brad's kids may never forgive him.
The divorce likely hurt Jolie much more than she let on
Although Angelina Jolie hasn't publicly opened up about her divorce from Brad Pitt, she has hinted that it has taken a massive emotional toll on her. While the Oscar winner discussed the common ground she had with her character in "Maria" during a 2025 interview with Times Radio, she acknowledged, "I think you're an artist, and you go through different things in life, and you wonder if certain parts of you have shut down, or who you are, what you have inside of you, and if your light's dimmed."
In those dark moments, Jolie wondered if she had nothing left to give and even questioned her identity as a performer. The "Salt" star appeared to have similarly shaded her ex-husband during a W Magazine interview. When questioned about her pet peeves, the beloved actor replied that she couldn't stand "a liar." Jolie further voiced her frustrations by elaborating, "People who say one thing and mean another, who aren't completely who they are. I think a lot of people don't say what they mean." All this subtle shade could indicate that Jolie is listening to her kids' wishes amid her divorce from Pitt.
In 2025, a source divulged to People that the "Lara Croft: Tomb Raider" star's children were urging Jolie to share her side of the story with the public after remaining quiet through the contentious divorce. However, Jolie reasoned that she felt much better focusing on driving legislative changes for people in similar situations instead of sharing her experiences. Still, it seems like a part of her took their words to heart.