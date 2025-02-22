The Precious Moment That Says It All About Kate Middleton's Relationship With Her Kids

Kate Middleton has centered her ongoing work as a senior member of the British royal family on championing the welfare of children, with some of her biggest projects focused on making sure that they receive adequate mental health support and spreading awareness about how crucial the early years of childhood are for personal development. But the Princess of Wales doesn't just talk the talk; she also walks the walk. The royal mom knows firsthand just how hard it is to raise kids, as she and husband Prince William are widely known to be hands-on parents. In December 2021, an insider clarified to People that, while she has the assistance of a nanny, Kate "runs things at home with the kids and the schedules [and] is hugely involved in every single part of their day."

A charity CEO shared some insider insight into just how good of a mom the Princess of Wales really is. And, as if we needed any further proof, she interacted with several kids with a level of ease that only the most committed parents boast during a visit to a children's hospice in Wales, in January 2025. In one especially sweet moment, Kate, a 9-year-old named Lottie, and her 4-year-old sister Maggie painted each other's palms red and pressed them onto paper to create some artistic red handprints. The princess' three kids were clearly at the top of her mind as she was painting Maggie's hand. Kate even told them, "My kiddies would love this if I went and did this back at home today," according to the Daily Mail. Lottie also brushed her palm with paint, which the princess then placed on top of a plain piece of paper. Kate completed her artwork by signing it: "Catherine."

