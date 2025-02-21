Tragic Details About Modern Family Star Julie Bowen

Though Julie Bowen's transformation has been stunning, she's been very open about the eating disorder she experienced as a teenager. Speaking on her "Quitters" podcast in 2022, Bowen confirmed she developed anorexia. "I was a very depressed and anxious teenager and I felt a lot of shame about my body. I didn't look like a girl, I just looked like a greasy, blobby thing and I really didn't like it," she said. The future actor took up running to cope and believed her eating disorder developed as a distraction from other mental health issues. "I didn't have time for anxiety anymore. [The body] goes into survival," she said about shifting her focus to her weight and running. "I couldn't stop managing my anxiety and my depression with this feeling this kind of clarity of starving," she added.

Advertisement

Speaking on "The Tamron Hall Show" the following year, Bowen spoke candidly again about how her disordered eating developed. "I interpreted being messy or making mistakes or having an ass or a little fat coming out of the top of your jeans is somehow a symbol that you couldn't contain yourself," she said. "A lot of what I was struggling with was puberty and hormones and not liking that feeling of changing," she added. Bowen's anorexia lasted years, though she praised her parents for helping her get the help she needed, which involved entering a treatment facility.

If you need help with an eating disorder, or know someone who does, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).

Advertisement