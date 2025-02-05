The Stunning Transformation Of Modern Family Star Julie Bowen

The following article mentions an eating disorder.

When Julie Bowen scored the role of Claire Dunphy on the super popular sitcom "Modern Family," her career went into the stratosphere. During her time on the series, which ran from 2009 until 2020, Bowen won two Emmy awards and the love of critics and fans alike. Not too shabby for someone who once tried to dissuade her agents from sending her on comedy auditions because she doubted her own comedic sensibilities.

Advertisement

Bowen's rise to fame was steady, and while she was not an overnight sensation, she worked hard making a name for herself in both TV and film. "Happy Gilmore" may have been her big break, but she also stayed busy with shows like "Boston Legal" and "Ed." Even after she became a star on one of the most successful comedy series in recent history, Bowen still didn't see herself as a successful actor. "I suppose I have success in acting because I really love it and didn't look at my failures (there have been PLENTY) and rejections as deterrents," she said in a 2011 interview with the Baltimore Fishbowl.

Juggling her career and her family life became important as the years went on, and Bowen found she was pretty good at being a mom of three in real life and playing one on TV. From running track to running lines, she has been successful in each of her endeavors. Read on to learn more about the stunning transformation of the "Modern Family" star.

Advertisement