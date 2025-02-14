Prince William & Kate Middleton's Rare Valentine's Day Pic Can't Stop Divorce Rumors
On a day filled with hearts and flowers, William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, have added their own red heart into the mix. On Valentine's Day 2025, a post popped up on the official social media sites of the royal couple. Will and Kate were pictured on a blanket in the forest, fingers entwined, with him giving her a sweet kiss on the cheek while she's laughing and happy. They captioned it simply with a red heart emoji.
The public has eaten up the love story between Will and Kate since they were college sweethearts struggling with romance and a cringey first date. Fans watched and gossiped as the two dated, broke up, then came back together, got engaged, and had a spectacular royal wedding on April 29, 2011. The subsequent births of Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, and Prince Louis of Wales cemented their popularity, offering up not only cute kiddie photos, but also heirs to the throne of England.
For as many "awwwwws" and reciprocal hearts the Valentine's Day post garnered, however, there seem to be an equal number of questions raised about the true status of the royal couple's relationship. Because based on the wardrobe and setting, it's quite obvious the loving photo of the two intimately canoodling has been recycled from several months ago. Have they not canoodled since then?
The post created more questions than reassurances
In March 2024 Catherine, Princess of Wales, posted a video on social media announcing she had cancer and would be undergoing treatment. It was a somber revelation that shook royal fans. Six months later, in September 2024, she posted yet another video, this one with happier news. Over a montage of her and William, Prince of Wales, and their three children enjoying nature and each other, Kate explained she had finished chemotherapy and was embarking on a journey to complete her healing.
In the video was a shot of Will kissing Kate on a blanket — the same one the couple used for their Valentine's Day post. In the span of five months, from September to February, it appears as if the royal couple could not find one new picture of them together to use that would be appropriate for a romantic holiday. With signs their marriage has been on the rocks and divorce rumors constantly swirling, the lack of loved-up photos has done nothing to squelch them.
"Oh from that commercial again," questioned one person on X, formerly known as Twitter, about the recycled image. They continued, "are they not living together to get a new photo?" Another person alluded to Will's rumored affair with Rose Hanbury, commenting, "Where's your girl Friday that you use to blow off steam, William? No heart for her??" They later added in a separate reply, "Rose won't be happy."