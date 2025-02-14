Prince William & Kate Middleton's Rare Valentine's Day Pic Can't Stop Divorce Rumors

On a day filled with hearts and flowers, William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, have added their own red heart into the mix. On Valentine's Day 2025, a post popped up on the official social media sites of the royal couple. Will and Kate were pictured on a blanket in the forest, fingers entwined, with him giving her a sweet kiss on the cheek while she's laughing and happy. They captioned it simply with a red heart emoji.

The public has eaten up the love story between Will and Kate since they were college sweethearts struggling with romance and a cringey first date. Fans watched and gossiped as the two dated, broke up, then came back together, got engaged, and had a spectacular royal wedding on April 29, 2011. The subsequent births of Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, and Prince Louis of Wales cemented their popularity, offering up not only cute kiddie photos, but also heirs to the throne of England.

For as many "awwwwws" and reciprocal hearts the Valentine's Day post garnered, however, there seem to be an equal number of questions raised about the true status of the royal couple's relationship. Because based on the wardrobe and setting, it's quite obvious the loving photo of the two intimately canoodling has been recycled from several months ago. Have they not canoodled since then?

