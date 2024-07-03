A Timeline Of Prince William And Rose Hanbury Affair Rumors

It all started in March 2019: Whispers that something rather unpleasant went down between Princess Catherine and Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, quickly turned into a media storm that still refuses to die down to this day. The two women lived in the same area in Norfolk at the time, leading the press to dub their rumored fight a "rural rivalry." Pundits were instantly interested, but for all the headlines this so-called rift between Catherine and Hanbury made, not a single outlet could point to its cause.

Hanbury is well-known in royal circles — she and her husband, David Cholmondeley, 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley, have been spotted at various royal events; and indeed, they were often seen socializing with the Wales'. This led to many assuming that the couples were close friends, but inside sources from both sides told the Daily Mail that, while the couples have always been friendly, they've never been besties. Still, The Sun published rumors in a since-deleted article that insinuated that Catherine and Hanbury had once been close friends but have gotten into a spat that has ended their friendship for good.

With neither party commenting on the so-called rift, the rumor mill kept turning. Eventually, there were whispers that William and Hanbury had an affair and that Catherine found out and banished Hanbury from their lives in an attempt to save her marriage. Much drama indeed. Read on for a complete timeline of the affair rumors, and how they came to an abrupt end.

