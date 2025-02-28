Ivana Trump Reportedly Got Plastic Surgery Because Of Donald's Ex Mistress

A few romantic gestures following a warm introduction at a New York City restaurant in 1976 was enough for Ivana Trump to agree to be Donald Trump's first wife by 1977. Donald had himself a catch — Ivana was stunning, educated, and willing to dive into business alongside him while building their family.

The Czechoslovakian native was a naturally beautiful model and skier, but her looks were not enough to keep her husband from taking interest in another gorgeous, younger, blonde — Marla Maples — around the time they welcomed their third child. Once Donald's affair with Maples became public, it was alleged that Ivana, who was likely feeling dethroned, underwent plastic surgery to enhance her features and win Donald over. But this tactic was not enough, and by 1992, Ivana and Donald Trump's troubled marriage was over.

Following the divorce, Ivana sat as a guest on the Irish talk show, "Kenny Live," to promote her novel, "For Love Alone." However, host Pat Kenny could not help but address the star's appearance. "You did a bit of nipping and tucking and various things," Kenny said at one point in the interview. But the author quickly shut down the claims saying, "No, I have not done that kind of thing." Though she denied ever having had plastic surgery, she said she saw nothing wrong with a little fix-up at the doctor's office. "If [there is] something which you don't like on yourself, if it really bothers you, improve on it," she said.

