The Most Troubled Trump Family Marriages

Although Fred Trump Jr. lived in a time without social media and public access to the internet, his daughter Mary Trump wrote a book, "Too Much and Never Enough," which detailed a ton about the Trump family, including the tragedy of her parent's marriage. Back in the 1950s, Fred Jr., the first son of the Trump family, took the bold step to leave their verbally abusive father and the family business for pilot school. It was during this period that he met Linda Clapp in 1958.

And although Fred Trump Sr. didn't approve of her, Mary writes that they tied the knot just two years after (interestingly, Ancestry Newspapers claims they married in 1962). According to Mary, however, her father was only 22 years old when he married her mother. Sadly, the strain from his family pushed him into drinking and soon began to affect his marriage.

At one point, Mary witnessed Fred Jr. drunkenly pull out a gun on Clapp and laugh at her terror. He even bought a ball python despite Clapp's fear of snakes. It also didn't help that they refused to face their problems. Mary wrote, "They kept going through the motions of their day-to-day lives without acknowledging the problems in their marriage." By 1970, Clapp decided she'd had enough and threw Fred Jr. out of their home. Shortly after, she filed for divorce. Fred Trump Jr.'s drinking also led to his tragic death in 1981.

