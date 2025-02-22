What Life Looks Like For Kamala Harris And Doug Emhoff Since Leaving The White House

Kamala Harris continues to serve the nation. In January 2025, as Los Angeles experienced record-breaking wildfires, Harris visited her home state and aided the non-profit World Central Kitchen in sharing food resources to families in need. She addressed the future of her career and stressed that focusing on the community's needs was her priority at the moment. "I am here and would be here regardless of the office I hold, because it is the right thing to do, which is to show up in your community and thank the folks who are on the ground doing the hard work," she said (via Politico).

Some of the former Vice President's Democratic colleagues believe that Harris' time as a politician isn't over, and that there could be a place for her in the country's 2026 midterm elections or the 2028 primary elections. "She's going to have plenty opportunities not only to rebuild, but to strengthen the coalition that came together to support her in 2024," Donna Brazile, one of Harris' campaign advisers, said to BBC.

Harris and her husband now reside in Los Angeles and are in search of an apartment in New York City, as Emhoff will be frequently traveling to the Big Apple for work. Apart from pursuing careers, Harris and Emhoff have been spending more time with their family, and making time for their marriage, while enjoying common and leisurely activities like going grocery shopping and attending basketball games.

