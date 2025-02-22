What Life Looks Like For Kamala Harris And Doug Emhoff Since Leaving The White House
After spending four years as the Vice President and Second Gentleman of the United States, Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, handed their titles over to JD and Usha Vance and left Washington D.C. as the country transitioned governments. This change, however, did not mean life was slowing down for Harris and Emhoff. Shortly after leaving their national duties, Emhoff scored a job with Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP, a New York-based firm, as a partner, where he will spend his time offering legal advice to boards of directors, among other responsibilities. "We're thrilled to be adding Doug to the Willkie partnership during this period of transformational firm growth," the company's online statement said about their new hire.
"I am delighted to be joining Willkie, where I am looking forward to working alongside trusted and innovative legal counselors," Emhoff said in the company's statement. The former Second Gentleman's legal career spans over three decades; he has previously held positions as a trial lawyer and has worked as a litigator. He stepped away from the life of law in 2020 to support his wife's run as Vice President alongside Joe Biden. Following the Democratic party's successful run, Emhoff assumed the responsibilities allotted to him and traveled the world advocating for gender equity and more.
The future of Kamala Harris' career
Kamala Harris continues to serve the nation. In January 2025, as Los Angeles experienced record-breaking wildfires, Harris visited her home state and aided the non-profit World Central Kitchen in sharing food resources to families in need. She addressed the future of her career and stressed that focusing on the community's needs was her priority at the moment. "I am here and would be here regardless of the office I hold, because it is the right thing to do, which is to show up in your community and thank the folks who are on the ground doing the hard work," she said (via Politico).
Some of the former Vice President's Democratic colleagues believe that Harris' time as a politician isn't over, and that there could be a place for her in the country's 2026 midterm elections or the 2028 primary elections. "She's going to have plenty opportunities not only to rebuild, but to strengthen the coalition that came together to support her in 2024," Donna Brazile, one of Harris' campaign advisers, said to BBC.
Harris and her husband now reside in Los Angeles and are in search of an apartment in New York City, as Emhoff will be frequently traveling to the Big Apple for work. Apart from pursuing careers, Harris and Emhoff have been spending more time with their family, and making time for their marriage, while enjoying common and leisurely activities like going grocery shopping and attending basketball games.