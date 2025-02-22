How Does Ant Anstead's Girlfriend Get Along With Christina Haack's Son?
HGTV fans may think of British TV presenter Ant Anstead as Christina Haack's second ex-husband, but he's so much more than that. While it seemed like Anstead would never be the same following his split from Haack, he's been able to bounce back. The car enthusiast has found romance with another successful blonde, actress Renée Zellweger. Ever since they got together in 2021, things have gone off without a hitch. But when you're a doting dad like Anstead, a relationship truly isn't right until your kids approve. Take just one peek at Anstead's Instagram and you'll see his current pride and joy is his son Hudson, who he and Haack welcomed in 2019. Luckily for Anstead, his girlfriend, who doesn't have any kids of her own, is seemingly close with Hudson. In fact, Zellweger proved she was committed to Hudson by relocating from Texas to California, where Anstead co-parents with Haack. Explaining the reasoning behind this move to British Vogue, she said: "Because that's where my fellow lives, and his little boy."
While the couple has been pretty tight-lipped about their relationship, Anstead made another comment that proved Zellweger and his youngest are close. For Hudson's fifth birthday, he shared a heartwarming reel of memories with his son on Instagram. In the caption, he wrote: "NayNay and I love you very much," with the moniker seemingly being a nickname for Zellweger.
Renée Zellweger fits right into Anstead's family
Ant Anstead also has two older kids from his first marriage, who currently live in the U.K. with their mom. Fortunately, Anstead found a girlfriend who doesn't mind going across the pond with him, but also has business there. During the January 2025 London premiere of Zellweger's movie "Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy," the leading lady made Anstead's family feel like her own. Besides bringing Anstead as her plus one, she invited his two kids, daughter Amelie and son Archie, as well as Anstead's parents. Although Haack's son wasn't there, likely due to his age, Anstead previously brought him abroad in 2024 to visit Zellweger while she was filming the fourth "Bridget Jones" installment. Sharing photos on Instagram with Hudson on the plane, Anstead wrote: "My little travel buddy ... Incoming ... Ammo, Archo & Ren," hinting that the five of them were about to spend some time together.
She seemingly genuinely enjoys being with Anstead's brood. In July 2023, a source told Us Weekly that "Renée gets along really well with Ant's children and they spend a lot of quality time together." And while Zellweger is a movie star, she appears content living a simple life with Anstead and his family. "Renée and Ant love just hanging out at home with the kids, watching movies and making dinner together. They enjoy a very low-key lifestyle," the source added.