How Does Ant Anstead's Girlfriend Get Along With Christina Haack's Son?

HGTV fans may think of British TV presenter Ant Anstead as Christina Haack's second ex-husband, but he's so much more than that. While it seemed like Anstead would never be the same following his split from Haack, he's been able to bounce back. The car enthusiast has found romance with another successful blonde, actress Renée Zellweger. Ever since they got together in 2021, things have gone off without a hitch. But when you're a doting dad like Anstead, a relationship truly isn't right until your kids approve. Take just one peek at Anstead's Instagram and you'll see his current pride and joy is his son Hudson, who he and Haack welcomed in 2019. Luckily for Anstead, his girlfriend, who doesn't have any kids of her own, is seemingly close with Hudson. In fact, Zellweger proved she was committed to Hudson by relocating from Texas to California, where Anstead co-parents with Haack. Explaining the reasoning behind this move to British Vogue, she said: "Because that's where my fellow lives, and his little boy."

While the couple has been pretty tight-lipped about their relationship, Anstead made another comment that proved Zellweger and his youngest are close. For Hudson's fifth birthday, he shared a heartwarming reel of memories with his son on Instagram. In the caption, he wrote: "NayNay and I love you very much," with the moniker seemingly being a nickname for Zellweger.