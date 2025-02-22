CNN Stars Who Have Drastically Transformed Their Appearance

CNN anchors are more than just talking heads that deliver breaking news. They're also trusted voices that shed light on the top stories of the moment from the political spectrum. With their coverage of live events, exclusive interviews, and updates during developing stories, CNN's team is comprised of influential personalities. As public figures that provide information on a daily basis, their transformations have been obvious.

That includes longtime, well-paid anchor Wolf Blitzer, whose on‐screen transformation is matched by the evolution of the network. Early in his career, he had darker hair, and wore conservative suits typical of the 1980s. This appearance set the bar for serious news anchors at CNN.

But as time went on, Blitzer's look evolved. His hair turned silver and his personal style embraced a more modern look, along with his trademark beard, reflecting a shift toward a more contemporary taste. While Blitzer rarely talks about his aesthetic, he was quizzed about his trendy new eyeglasses during a 2012 CNN segment. Blitzer joked that his new specs were inspired by fellow host Anderson Cooper. "Some people like them," Blitzer said, "some people don't like them."

