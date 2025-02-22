CNN Stars Who Have Drastically Transformed Their Appearance
CNN anchors are more than just talking heads that deliver breaking news. They're also trusted voices that shed light on the top stories of the moment from the political spectrum. With their coverage of live events, exclusive interviews, and updates during developing stories, CNN's team is comprised of influential personalities. As public figures that provide information on a daily basis, their transformations have been obvious.
That includes longtime, well-paid anchor Wolf Blitzer, whose on‐screen transformation is matched by the evolution of the network. Early in his career, he had darker hair, and wore conservative suits typical of the 1980s. This appearance set the bar for serious news anchors at CNN.
But as time went on, Blitzer's look evolved. His hair turned silver and his personal style embraced a more modern look, along with his trademark beard, reflecting a shift toward a more contemporary taste. While Blitzer rarely talks about his aesthetic, he was quizzed about his trendy new eyeglasses during a 2012 CNN segment. Blitzer joked that his new specs were inspired by fellow host Anderson Cooper. "Some people like them," Blitzer said, "some people don't like them."
Anderson Cooper doesn't see himself as sexy, despite his transformation
While CNN anchors have a history of delivering breaking news from the world of politics and beyond, some of them have become household names. Anderson Cooper, who's had his fair share of controversial moments in his career, is one such anchor. His transformation from an ambitious field reporter at Channel One News, a program for middle school to high school age kids, to a polished primetime host, reflects his personal and professional growth. Cooper brought his youthful look, dark hair, and casual style to his Channel One job early on, matching the vibe of the show as he reported during important events.
But after joining CNN in 2001, Cooper's look matured as he did. He eventually became known for his signature silver hair and expertly tailored suits. His current image symbolizes both credibility and professionalism, and though his style often turns heads online, Cooper doesn't really understand why.
His confusion on the topic was evident in 2017, when he was named by People as one of the 15 sexiest newsmen in their Sexiest Man Alive issue. "I see myself as when you lift a rock and see a salamander who has not seen the light of day and is an albino — that's how I view myself."
Erin Burnett changed her look after joining CNN
It's not unusual for male anchors at CNN to change their look, whether it's their hairstyle, or choosing modern suits over more conservative attire. But the women of the network have also been known to switch it up. That includes CNN anchor Erin Burnett, who's on-air look has evolved since she began her career in broadcast journalism.
Burnett's appearance when she worked at CNBC was more of a classic news anchor style, with structured blazers, which were professional, but slightly more casual. Her makeup was more natural, and her hair was often done in subtle waves. Her style reflected her credibility as a news anchor at the time, and viewers were accustomed to seeing her in that light.
But when Burnett joined CNN in 2011, her on-air appearance changed to match her new, higher-profile role. Her hairstyle was longer and lighter, and her look was more polished and TV friendly. She was perhaps so serious about her new role that, as Page Six reported in 2012, she may have introduced a dress code for her show "Erin Burnett OutFront." However, a rep for the anchor denied the rumor at that time.
Boris Sanchez is nearly unrecognizable thanks to his bald head and beard
Several CNN stars have transformed their appearance over the years, with those changes coming via age, or fashion choice. But for "CNN News Central" co-anchor Boris Sanchez, his transformation was more about personal grooming. Early in his career, Sanchez was clean-shaven with short hair, for a more polished and traditional image. This style complemented his role as an anchor, where he delivered the news with a no-nonsense and professional approach.
However, Sanchez's look changed when he shaved his head and grew a beard. This makeover was a hit with viewers, with a Reddit discussion highlighting the positive reaction to his new look. "WOW, he looks like two totally different people," one user wrote, with another one commenting, "He looks WAY better after!"
Sanchez's transformation isn't just a radical new look for him and his viewers. It's also in line with a bigger trend of CNN anchors who have updated their appearance to reflect the preferences of modern audiences.