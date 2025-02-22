Who Are Pam Bondi's Two Ex-Husbands?
Pam Bondi has become a dominant force in conservative politics, but when it comes to her personal life, she prefers to keep a much lower profile. Bondi first gained national attention as Florida's Attorney General before becoming a key figure in Donald Trump's political circle. She has been incredibly loyal to the president, so after Trump's 2024 election victory, he appointed Bondi as U.S. Attorney General, making her one of the most influential legal figures in the country.
Yet, despite her well-documented career, Bondi's personal life remains a mystery. Some readers might be surprised to learn that Bondi has already been married (and divorced) twice. Her divorces, along with a broken engagement, have only added to the mystery surrounding her love life.
So, who were Bondi's ex-husbands, her ex-fiancé, and what do we actually know about her past relationships? And who she with today? Let's take a closer look at Pam Bondi's relationship history.
Pam Bondi married Garret Barnes & Scott Fitzgerald
Very little is known about Pam Bondi's first marriage to Garret Barnes. Bondi married Barnes in 1990 when she was just 24 years old (via Irish Star). At the time, she was in the early stages of her legal career. She had recently completed her law degree and was admitted to the Florida Bar in 1991. Bondi has never publicly discussed her marriage to Barnes, leaving us with very few details. However, the relationship was short-lived, ending in divorce in 1992 after less than two years.
Just four years after her divorce from Garret Barnes, Pam Bondi married Scott Fitzgerald in 1996 (via The Express). Much like her first marriage, little is known about Fitzgerald or their relationship. At the time, Bondi was handling criminal cases as a prosecutor in the Hillsborough County State Attorney's Office, and her career started gaining momentum (via WUSF).
Bondi's second marriage lasted longer than the first but also ended in divorce. After almost six years of marriage, Bondi and Fitzgerald split up in 2002. There is no verifiable information about the cause of their split because Bondi has never discussed the relationship publicly.
Pam Bondi was engaged to Greg Henderson
In 2010, Pam Bondi made history as Florida's first female Attorney General. At the time, she was engaged to Greg Henderson, an ophthalmologist. In 2011, Bondi discussed a potential spring wedding with The Tampa Bay Times. In May 2012, Bondi, Henderson, and a party of guests traveled to the Ritz-Carlton Grand Cayman for what appeared to be a wedding ceremony (via Tampa Bay Times). Despite Bondi keeping it a private affair, a now-deleted Facebook photo of Bondi celebrating with guests began circulating online. Jose Lambiet, a Florida-based blogger, called the resort to verify if she was getting married, and staff confirmed that a wedding was taking place.
However, when Lambiet followed up, the resort denied that Bondi and her party had ever been there. This fueled speculation that the couple had called things off. As speculation grew, Bondi contacted The Tampa Bay Times, and in a statement, the couple dismissed reports of a breakup, saying, "We never dreamed we would be subjected to this contrived fabrication during such a joyful time in our lives," while insisting that "We are enjoying a happy and blessed trip and are deeply in love with each other." Bondi explained that their stay at the Ritz-Carlton was a "celebration of upcoming nuptials," adding that her wedding will be "small, private, and in a Baptist church soon" (via The Ledger). But the wedding never happened, and Bondi never revealed why. Sources suggest they split in 2015 (via Irish Star).
Pam Bondi is in a relationship with John Wakefield
Two years after her split from Greg Henderson, Pam Bondi revealed a new man in her life, John Wakefield (via Irish Star). Like her previous partners, little is known about Wakefield or his profession. Wakefield first appeared on Bondi's Instagram in 2017 when she shared a birthday tribute featuring a selfie of the two.
While details about their relationship remain scarce, one thing they do share publicly is a love for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. One of his most notable Instagram appearances came in 2021, during the Big Game, where Tom Brady led the Bucs to victory. Bondi posted a photo of the couple holding the Lombardi Trophy, captioned "GO BUCS!" His most recent social media sighting also came during a Buccaneers game in October 2024. Bondi, who looks unrecognizable these days, shared an Instagram post of them at the game with a larger group of people.
While their relationship remains largely private, Wakefield's significance in Bondi's life was evident when she was sworn in as U.S. attorney general in February 2025. He stood beside Bondi's mother and Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who officiated the ceremony (via NBC News). As Bondi steps into her role as the U.S. Attorney General, she remains fiercely protective of her personal life. Will she and Wakefield take the next step, or have they already done so? We will have to wait and see because, for now, their relationship remains as private as ever.