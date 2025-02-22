This Might Be Megyn Kelly's Most Controversial Outfit Of All Time
Megyn Kelly has been known to spark as much controversy with her scandalous outfits as she has with her words. But many thought the former Fox News host outdid herself when it came to inappropriate attire after arriving at a Republican National Convention perhaps bearing too much skin. The consensus among critics was that Kelly's outfit would've fit her better if she was out clubbing instead of reporting the news in a professional setting. She addressed viewers wearing a sleek Ralph Lauren spaghetti-strap halter dress that showed off her stunning transformation. The amount of shoulder Kelly's dress showed might as well have been seen as a wardrobe malfunction by commentators who picked apart her style.
Some accused her of dressing like an escort or a cocktail waitress. Comparing her dress to lingerie was another common joke shared by her critics. But not everyone felt the same about Kelly's attire that day. Just as many defended the veteran news anchor on social media. "Can ppl just get a life and stop judging other ppl. She is a grown up and should wear whatever she feels like putting on," one user posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. Another attacked the people who were attacking Kelly, writing, "you ppl need to get a life!"
How Megyn Kelly clapped back against her critics
Megyn Kelly had no regrets despite the backlash. Speaking with The New York Times, she opened up about the inspiration behind her daring outfit. "It was a lovely dress," she said. "A convention is a kind of free-form extravaganza, and there are certain settings where you can take risks. So I just thought: 'Yes, I can do this. I can be smart and challenging while I wear spaghetti straps, and everyone is just going to have to get their heads around that." Additionally, Kelly has often felt very proud of the way she looks. She's even gone in public a few times without makeup to show she could maintain her glamor without cosmetics.
She didn't allow negative feedback affect her. "I had just turned 40, and I was pregnant. Some people at Fox still think it was a mistake, but I refuse to have to dismiss these options because of other people's prejudices, and my willingness to engage just proves they are wrong," she added. Kelly also revisited the incident in an interview with The Cut, where she explained that her outfit demonstrated that being professional and being feminine didn't have to be mutually exclusive. "For me, it was a double-barrel moment of I can do it all. Just because I'm blonde and I have my sexy dress on doesn't make me a bimbo. It doesn't mean I need to go along with people who think only loyalty matters," she said.