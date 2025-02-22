This Might Be Megyn Kelly's Most Controversial Outfit Of All Time

Megyn Kelly had no regrets despite the backlash. Speaking with The New York Times, she opened up about the inspiration behind her daring outfit. "It was a lovely dress," she said. "A convention is a kind of free-form extravaganza, and there are certain settings where you can take risks. So I just thought: 'Yes, I can do this. I can be smart and challenging while I wear spaghetti straps, and everyone is just going to have to get their heads around that." Additionally, Kelly has often felt very proud of the way she looks. She's even gone in public a few times without makeup to show she could maintain her glamor without cosmetics.

Advertisement

She didn't allow negative feedback affect her. "I had just turned 40, and I was pregnant. Some people at Fox still think it was a mistake, but I refuse to have to dismiss these options because of other people's prejudices, and my willingness to engage just proves they are wrong," she added. Kelly also revisited the incident in an interview with The Cut, where she explained that her outfit demonstrated that being professional and being feminine didn't have to be mutually exclusive. "For me, it was a double-barrel moment of I can do it all. Just because I'm blonde and I have my sexy dress on doesn't make me a bimbo. It doesn't mean I need to go along with people who think only loyalty matters," she said.

Advertisement