The Most Scandalous Outfits Megyn Kelly Has Ever Worn

Being on television and hosting your own video podcast typically means having to look put-together, something that Megyn Kelly has evidently worked at throughout the years. But she's the first to admit that it didn't come naturally to her. "Before I got into TV, I wasn't fashionable at all," the divisive political commentator acknowledged to the Los Angeles Times in 2012. Kelly spent ten years in a law career before joining Fox News in 2004 as a reporter and legal analyst. She gradually moved up the ranks at the network, eventually gaining anchor duties before jumping ship to NBC News in 2017.

In 2020, she launched her eponymous podcast (complete with accompanying video), "The Megyn Kelly Show," after Kelly vowed never to return to mainstream media again. As she reported on political events, interviewed celebrities, and hung out with her friends, people noticed her wardrobe, which hasn't always followed the conventional route taken by most female journalists.

Kelly has actively defended her fashion choices, telling The Cut in 2018, "Just because I'm blonde and I have my sexy dress on, doesn't make me a bimbo." It's been more than sexy dresses, though, that have caused a ruckus, with critics chiming in on social media about what they see as controversial outfits and accessories. It's all a case of the news anchor becoming the news.

