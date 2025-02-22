HGTV Star Orlando Soria's Steamiest Social Media Snaps
Who of us hasn't gotten sucked into an HGTV marathon of tearing down walls, picking paint colors, and celebratory before-and-after pics? Home renovations and redesigns are the kind of TV shows we can't stop watching — particularly when they're led by a charming host. Enter Orlando Soria, who first came into our HGTV universe when he guested on "Secrets of a Stylist" with friend and fellow interior designer Emily Henderson. Soon after that, he moved on to his own show, hosting "Unspouse My House," which then became "Build Me Up."
Soria has since gone on to continue his career as an interior designer for private clients, and to become the host of another design show, "Empty Nest Refresh" on Roku, which debuted in 2024. He's also the owner of a house in the woods, Londo Lodge, which he's spent a lot of time and talent renovating for himself, and as a rental property.
Along the way, Soria has shared his journey via social media, particularly Instagram. In over a decade of divulgences, he's posted design work, family photos, throwback images, pictures of his dog and his friends, promos of his HGTV shows, promos of his book "Get it Together!," selfies, and various other items and personality revealers. Of course, some of them have fallen firmly in the "stop scrolling and stare" category.
Little pink shorts for the win
It doesn't get much steamier than showing off muscles upon muscles earned via dedication to health and working out — a lot. Orlando Soria opted for a pair of tiny, hot-pink shorts emblazoned with the number nine to display his honed physique in January 2023 — although, truthfully, we would give him at least a 10. No stranger to pink shorts, Soria has revealed his admiration for them in the past. He previously shared he spotted another gym-goer wearing a pair and did a deep shopping dive until he located his own pair of bright-pink bottoms. He then declared, in all caps, "LET THIS BE A LESSON TO ALL HOT GUYS AT THE GYM THAT WEARING CUTE PINK SHORTS INSTANTLY GRANTS YOU ICON STATUS."
The interior designer pointed out his thick thighs in the caption accompanying the post, but the low rise of his shorts had us paying more attention to his abs and the magical V at the base of his torso to which so many romance novels devote chapters. Followers showed their appreciation with a multitude of flame emojis, more than a few "Damn!"s, and plenty of heart-eyes.
There were also those who noted that yes, the outside was spectacular, but it's not the only thing to admire about Soria. "Let me say magnificently ripped," wrote one fan. "Your beautiful exterior matches your stunningly beautiful interior."
A man who knows how to shop
What's hotter than a hot guy in the woods? A man who knows the value of a good Target shopping spree. Wearing a graphic-art T-shirt, a pair of snug blue jeans, and sneakers while surrounded by tall trees and nature, Orlando Soria tucked his thumbs in his pockets, grew a smile on his face, and announced to fans tumbling along his Instagram timelines: "Hi! I've been standing alone in the woods for days waiting for you to find me! Well, here I am!"
He also shared that the house in the background was his, and the purpose behind his October 2021 post was to show off his wardrobe. "Anyway, one day I bought an entire outfit at Target then forced [Joey] to take pictures of me wearing it." Although he poked a little fun at himself for the angle of the image, noting a giant head and tiny legs, his fans were not deterred in their admiration. "Still the most handsome man to ever grace an HGTV show," wrote one.
His regular followers were not the only people impressed with his good looks and stellar shopping skills. Target, the actual store, also jumped on board, commenting, "One word. Love." Yet another sneaky way Target gets you to spend more money — appreciating Orlando Soria as much as we do.
You'll never look at happy little clouds the same way
If Bob Ross had painted his happy little clouds and trees looking like this, he would have become even more of a pop-culture legend. For Halloween in 2019, Orlando Soria channeled the host of the famous "Joy of Painting" show that ran for over a decade on PBS stations — but true to the seemingly current adult traditions of the holiday, he went with a sexy version of the curly-haired artist.
Instead of Ross' classic button-down, long-sleeve shirt, the interior designer cut, slit, and unbuttoned everything to show off his muscled arms and chest. He also donned a pair of cut-off shorts, a paintbrush, and a faux beard and hair to complete the look. "Bob NEVER had a shirt like THAT!" remarked one commenter on Soria's Instagram post featuring his inspired costume. "But like smokin' hot Bob Ross," wrote another.
It's not the first time Soria has channeled the painter, although it was the first time he did it in such a twinning way. He's actually invoked the name of Bob Ross before, specifically in his role as an interior designer. For one project, he hand-painted a large canvas to serve as a backdrop for a headboard, then wrote a tutorial on designer Emily Henderson's blog on how he did it, noting it was a "Bob Ross-style painting lesson."
A good son is a hot son
Casual Orlando Soria in a white tee and rugged sweater, with a beam of light radiating around him? Yes, please. In April 2017, the designer posted a selfie of himself chilling on his parents' outdoor deck in northern California. "Spent the week hanging with orMOMdo and orlanDAD," he wrote on Instagram, using the nicknames he prefers to use for his mom and dad on social media. Ever in interior designer mode, he apologized for the haphazardly arranged pillows in the background.
He also shared he's usually a bit melancholy when he has to say goodbye to his family, but shared a different sentiment this time around. "One of my goals for this year is hanging with family more, so I'm not sad," he wrote. "I'll be back soon and also will guilt trip my fam into coming to stay with me." Soria grew up with his parents and two older siblings in a small house in Yosemite National Park. His parents have since moved into a larger house that he helped turn into their dream home.
There was much praise for Soria's sweater included in the comments section, but also an appreciation for his commitment to his family. "You're so handsome and funny and clearly a good son," noted an admirer. Steamy, in an "awwww" kind of way.
A puppy plus a secret boyfriend
Orlando Soria posted a multi-faceted photo on Instagram in July 2021 that was steamy on so many different levels. Not only did he have a mischievous little smirk going on, but he was unleashing it on the two guests next to him in the image. Laying cozily on top of rumpled pillows and bedding, the designer was one-half of a bookend to his beloved dog Saturday, aka Satie, a rescue he's had since she was a puppy.
The other half of the bookend was a surprise to many, with Soria revealing the guy snuggling his pet had been in his life longer than anyone knew. "ATTENTION LADIES! Look how Normal my puppy looks!" he captioned the photo. "Also I've had a Secret Boyfriend for like a year." The other tank-top-wearing, muscled hottie in the picture was Joey Giorgianni, a Los Angeles-based chef (the same Joey who took Soria's Target photo). Although the two have since broken up, their relationship announcement at the time was cause for over 20,000 likes.
The photo also inspired a very important question within the comments — who's charming factor is highest in the photo? "Most adorable pic ever. What's cuter? Satie or Mr. Hidden Secret?" asked one fan. "All three are beautiful!" declared another.