HGTV Star Orlando Soria's Steamiest Social Media Snaps

Who of us hasn't gotten sucked into an HGTV marathon of tearing down walls, picking paint colors, and celebratory before-and-after pics? Home renovations and redesigns are the kind of TV shows we can't stop watching — particularly when they're led by a charming host. Enter Orlando Soria, who first came into our HGTV universe when he guested on "Secrets of a Stylist" with friend and fellow interior designer Emily Henderson. Soon after that, he moved on to his own show, hosting "Unspouse My House," which then became "Build Me Up."

Advertisement

Soria has since gone on to continue his career as an interior designer for private clients, and to become the host of another design show, "Empty Nest Refresh" on Roku, which debuted in 2024. He's also the owner of a house in the woods, Londo Lodge, which he's spent a lot of time and talent renovating for himself, and as a rental property.

Along the way, Soria has shared his journey via social media, particularly Instagram. In over a decade of divulgences, he's posted design work, family photos, throwback images, pictures of his dog and his friends, promos of his HGTV shows, promos of his book "Get it Together!," selfies, and various other items and personality revealers. Of course, some of them have fallen firmly in the "stop scrolling and stare" category.

Advertisement