The Worst-Dressed Stars At The 2025 BAFTA Awards
Award season is in full swing, and this time, Hollywood's friends across the pond are getting in on the star-studded action. The 78th British Academy Film Awards — better known as the BAFTAs — were held at The Royal Festival Hall in London, England, on February 16, 2025. Just days after some celebs earned spots on the list of the worst-dressed stars on Valentine's Day, our favorite spotlight-stealers hit the BAFTAs red carpet. We fell in love with some of their ensembles, while others left us feeling heartbroken.
As far as red carpets have gone this season, the BAFTAs certainly didn't feature the worst of the worst when it came to fashion. Still, some stars who typically shine bright during award season gave us utterly dull looks, while others made style decisions we just don't understand. The BAFTAs honored some of the best work we've seen this year both behind-the-scenes and in front of the camera. But, some stars' work on the red carpet was anything but award-winning.
Gwendoline Christie looked like a slashed tire
"Game of Thrones" star Gwendoline Christie took the BAFTAs by storm in a black Giles Deacon gown. Unfortunately, she also looked like she'd gotten caught in a storm. The slashed effect of the dress' sleeves left her looking like it had been in some sort of violent dry cleaning accident, and her excessive, messy extensions reinforced the chaotic look. While Christie was likely going for an edgy, bold ensemble, the ultimate effect was confusing instead.
Molly-Mae Hague's outfit resembled a suit still on its hanger
"Love Island" alum Molly-Mae Hague hit the red carpet in a dramatic skirt and jacket set by Arakii. This look felt like something we'd see strutting down the runway, but it didn't translate well to the red carpet. The structural details of the jacket were just too big, and Hague got lost in the piece. While the star's commitment to a bold, edgy look was certainly welcome, a sleeker version would have suited her better for the occasion.
Anna Higgs looked like she was sporting a crumpled up dinner napkin
Producer Anna Higgs strutted onto the red carpet looking like she was rocking an oversized dinner napkin. However, it was her styling of the questionable frock that really made this look a flop. Neither the black, closed-toe shoes nor the cream-colored blazer worked with the dress, at all. Instead, it looked like Higgs grabbed whatever she had in her closet at the last second before leaving the house.
Isabella Rossellini seemingly forgot to change out of her robe
Isabella Rossellini wore a floral Dolce & Gabbana look on the red carpet. Rather than looking like she was rocking red carpet-ready designer duds, however, she looked like she forgot to put on her actual dress before leaving her dressing room. Between the big floral print, the leopard print around her sleeves, and the surplus of fabric, this dress gave major pajama vibes. And, while she may have thought that fancy jewelry would elevate the look, it actually made her half-ready appearance even more intense.
Selena Gomez's mismatched gown didn't work
"Close but no cigar" sums up our feelings about Selena Gomez's unique BAFTAs look. The "Emilia Pérez" star has had no shortage of unforgettable red carpet moments over the course of her long career. Unfortunately, this beige Schiaparelli gown marked another one of the times Gomez deserved to land on the worst-dressed list. A few tweaks to this dress could have made Gomez shine like the stunning star she is. Unfortunately, the cut looked a bit like suspenders over an off-the-shoulder top, and the color totally washed her out.
It looks like Leo Woodall's tailor was on vacation
"The White Lotus" star Leo Woodall opted for a twist on a classic suit for the BAFTAs. Unfortunately, the suit's fit stole the show in all the wrong ways. While we liked the unique, rich brown hue, the ensemble didn't look tailored like a suit should be. It was baggy in all the wrong places, and everything looked a bit too long on the star. Some tailoring would have gone a long way here and taken him from looking messy to sharp.
Vanessa Williams was string-bean chic
Vanessa Williams wore a green Pamella Roland gown on the red carpet. And, while this look may not have been horrible, it wasn't great, either. This dress had a lot going on up top, and it overwhelmed her a bit with too much fabric and too many details. Rather than balancing this with sleek styling, Williams wore dangling earrings and a big, heavy updo that made her look like a brand-new Disney movie villain.
Vera Wang looked like if a penguin joined the Brat Pack
Vera Wang certainly knows a thing or two about fashion, so what the heck happened here?! The designer wore a long black and white skirt with a sunglasses-shaped bra top. She accessorized with a big leather jacket and dark sunglasses — both of which she took on and off as she walked the carpet. These accessories definitely didn't go with this look, and even the skirt and top, themselves, left us scratching our heads.
Marisa Tomei's dress looked like it was melting
Marisa Tomei hit the red carpet in black velvet. The idea behind the gown could have looked pretty and elegant, but something about the cut was a flop. The whole dress looked like it was drooping; the detailing around her hips was a bit too low; and the leg slit also should have started higher. The effect of this droopiness threw off Tomei's proportions and made the dress look heavy and overpowering.
David Tennant looked like a magician
We appreciate what David Tennant was trying to do here; we really do. The sparkling embroidery on this Joshua Kane ensemble was nothing short of stunning, and the fashion statement, itself, was wonderfully bold. Yet, something about this look just didn't land and left him looking like he was wearing a costume. The length of the jacket and coordinating maroon-tinted hair took this look from cool and interesting to a bit silly and over-the-top.
Pegah Pourmand looked like she was doing a bad Marilyn Monroe cosplay
Pegah Pourmand is a fashion designer who loves to push boundaries. As a result, it's no surprise that she wore something odd on the red carpet. Still, there is a way to make a bold fashion statement that works, and this simply didn't. The extra-low neckline and big cutouts altered Pourmand's proportions, and the fabric and boa gave fast fashion vibes. The dress would have probably been strange on its own, but her styling choices, from shoes to hair and lack of jewelry, made it worse.