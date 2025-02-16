The Worst-Dressed Stars At The 2025 BAFTA Awards

Award season is in full swing, and this time, Hollywood's friends across the pond are getting in on the star-studded action. The 78th British Academy Film Awards — better known as the BAFTAs — were held at The Royal Festival Hall in London, England, on February 16, 2025. Just days after some celebs earned spots on the list of the worst-dressed stars on Valentine's Day, our favorite spotlight-stealers hit the BAFTAs red carpet. We fell in love with some of their ensembles, while others left us feeling heartbroken.

As far as red carpets have gone this season, the BAFTAs certainly didn't feature the worst of the worst when it came to fashion. Still, some stars who typically shine bright during award season gave us utterly dull looks, while others made style decisions we just don't understand. The BAFTAs honored some of the best work we've seen this year both behind-the-scenes and in front of the camera. But, some stars' work on the red carpet was anything but award-winning.