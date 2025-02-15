The Worst-Dressed Stars On Valentine's Day 2025

Roses are red, violets are blue, and some celebrity outfits left us saying, "What did you do?" For us regular folk, Valentine's Day is a celebration of love, a once-a-year chance to shower the special people in our lives with affection, and that really thoughtful text. But in Celebrity Land, it's a whole different ballgame. Some stars see Valentine's as a mandatory love letter competition, holding hands just tightly enough to crush those pesky divorce rumors.

Others, however, take the chance to soft-launch their latest product, hoping we ignore the breakup whispers and that underperforming album. Whatever their motives, one thing unites them all: fashion. While a few stars swept us off our feet with their red-themed romance, others left us wondering if their stylists had finally broken up with them, over text, and in all caps.