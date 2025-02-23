Does Jill Biden Have Any Health Issues? What She's Said About Her Medical History

Jill Biden is widely recognized for her role as the former first lady of the United States. She's also known for her long career as an educator, and she maintained a busy public life during her time in the White House. But while she remains on the go, her well-being and various health issues have made headlines over the years.

One such headline came in January of 2023 when Jill had Mohs surgery to remove cancerous lesions above her right eye. Another lesion of the same type — a basal cell carcinoma — was discovered on her chest when she went in for her procedure, and it required a second surgery. Of her reaction to being diagnosed with cancer, Jill told AP, "It was a little harder than I thought." Though one procedure was in a very sensitive spot and the other was likely unexpected, she was in good shape afterward. "All cancerous tissue was successfully removed and the margins were clear of any residual cancer cells," said presidential physician Dr. Kevin C. O'Connor, per Sun & Skin News.

According to NPR, then-president Joe Biden accompanied his wife to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for her eight-hour surgery and later gave an update on Jill's condition. Jill herself also told AP, "I am so lucky that they caught it; they removed it; and I'm healthy." Months after the ordeal, she admitted that she had been spending a lot of time out in the sun since her college years, which was the likely cause of her cancer. She also promoted the importance of wearing sunscreen and getting regular cancer screenings. "I think during the pandemic we put off our screenings for so long," she remarked on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" (via The Hill.) "Now's the time to get screened."

