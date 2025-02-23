Inside Ginger Zee's Marriage With Ben Aaron

There appears to be zero chance of rain on ABC News chief meteorologist Ginger Zee and her husband Ben Aaron's cozy marriage. In 2024, the couple celebrated 10 years together. "Ben is my partner for life. I knew it as soon as I met him. I've never been more ready for anything in my life," Zee told People.

Their storybook courtship began in 2012 when a mutual friend introduced the two at a SoulCycle charity event in New York City. After a first date stroll through Central Park, Aaron said, "We said our goodbyes, and at this point, I was a goner. In love. Absolutely this was the girl that I wanted." While everything may have worked out perfectly in the end, initially Zee responded to a follow-up email from Aaron saying that they should be friends. Still, Aaron sensed they had a special connection. "There is no way on Earth I wanted to be just friends with this girl, so I asked her out," the journalist told People.

Zee would test Aaron's tenacity, with the two reportedly breaking up twice until Zee was ready for a serious relationship. It didn't take too long, however. "I think it was only seven, eight months and we were engaged," she said (via Hello!). The proposal itself was a sweet surprise.

