Inside Ginger Zee's Marriage With Ben Aaron
There appears to be zero chance of rain on ABC News chief meteorologist Ginger Zee and her husband Ben Aaron's cozy marriage. In 2024, the couple celebrated 10 years together. "Ben is my partner for life. I knew it as soon as I met him. I've never been more ready for anything in my life," Zee told People.
Their storybook courtship began in 2012 when a mutual friend introduced the two at a SoulCycle charity event in New York City. After a first date stroll through Central Park, Aaron said, "We said our goodbyes, and at this point, I was a goner. In love. Absolutely this was the girl that I wanted." While everything may have worked out perfectly in the end, initially Zee responded to a follow-up email from Aaron saying that they should be friends. Still, Aaron sensed they had a special connection. "There is no way on Earth I wanted to be just friends with this girl, so I asked her out," the journalist told People.
Zee would test Aaron's tenacity, with the two reportedly breaking up twice until Zee was ready for a serious relationship. It didn't take too long, however. "I think it was only seven, eight months and we were engaged," she said (via Hello!). The proposal itself was a sweet surprise.
Ben Aaron proposed to Ginger Zee with a sweet treat
In 2013, Ben Aaron opted for a very New York City proposal by hiding Ginger Zee's engagement ring in a cup of Magnolia Bakery's banana pudding. He chose to pop the question close to the site of their first date, Zee said. "I had no idea!" she recalled (via ABC News). "It was 2:30 p.m. I had workout clothes on and the construction crew working on the fountain burst into applause. So cute!"
One year later, they were tying the knot at their picture-perfect lakeside Michigan wedding. In 2015, the couple welcomed their first son Adrian and three years later they were blessed with another baby boy, their son Miles.
Between kids, the successful couple managed to also shoot their show "Renovation Realities: Ben & Ginger" with the DIY Network, which showcased their home renovation journey as they renovated a 1,800-square-foot property into their forever family home. The couple said it was definitely a learning experience. ""We might have screwed up a little bit," Aaron told People. "But you just have to enjoy the process."
A healthy work-life balance isn't always easy
Unfortunately, it hasn't been all sunshine for Ginger Zee. In April 2024, the meteorologist found herself in the headlines when fellow ABC meteorologist Rob Marciano was let go by the network following an alleged "screaming match" with a producer on Good Morning America. According to the New York Post, Zee then reported the workplace altercation up the ladder and higher-ups gave Marciano the boot over his anger management issues. The long-simmering tension between Zee and Marciano went back over 10 years, with the New York Post reporting that their "personalities didn't work," though sources placed some of the blame on Zee's shoulders, saying she "pulled rank" over assignments since she was the more senior meteorologist of the two.
Luckily, she had her husband Ben Aaron to support her as news of the supposed feud between Zee and Marciano hit the headlines. In May 2024, the day after the New York Post story came out, Aaron took to Instagram to offer some heartwarming words to his wife and describe his amazement at her inner strength. "Even when you are beat down by the world or attacked by the spiteful, you maintain this poise. Being a strong female in a power position is difficult for the insecure but you keep going, accepting their flaws and preventing it from affecting you," he wrote. "No one dims your light, they can't, it's too powerful.
For more on Zee's resilience, check out the times Ginger Zee brutally shut down online haters.