Details About Rob Marciano's Relationship With Ginger Zee

There have been some pretty big scandals that have rocked "Good Morning America" over the years, and the hits just keep coming. In the latest to-do over at ABC's long-running early-riser show, it was reported in April 2024 that ABC News senior meteorologist Rob Marciano would no longer be detailing the weather on behalf of the show. Rumors immediately began swirling about his exit, especially since Marciano had celebrated his time at the network just months earlier. "This month marks the start of my 10th year with ABC News," he wrote on Instagram in September 2023. "And I couldn't be more pumped to continue this journey with all of you."

Days later, it came out that Marciano's departure allegedly wasn't by his own choice — and that ABC News and "GMA" chief meteorologist Ginger Zee had something to do with it. The Daily Beast disclosed that Marciano had been involved in a "heated screaming match" with a producer on "GMA," Zee heard about it, and she informed the higher-ups at the network of the incident. Marciano, having been banned from the show's set in 2023 over anger issues, was then allegedly dismissed over what sources told The Daily Beast was "the last straw."

Marciano and Zee have worked as colleagues for almost 10 years, but the meteorologists have been anything but cozy with each other. Their relationship appears to be a "strictly business" one with a side of turmoil.