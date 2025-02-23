Prince Harry Struggled To Answer Unfortunate Question From Son Archie

As Prince Harry's two children are getting older, they are becoming more and more curious about the world. For the rarely seen and heard Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, this means asking their parents more questions. For Harry and Meghan Markle, this means having to have some challenging conversations in a sometimes delicate way.

Harry and Megan have opted to keep Archie and Lilibet out of the spotlight. However, during the 2025 Invictus Games, the Duke of Sussex shared that his son, who turned 5 in 2024, asked him about some of the athletes, all of whom are wounded and/or sick military veterans and service members. "It's a very interesting conversation to have with your kids — to explain why that person is missing a leg, why that person is missing an arm, why do they look the way they do. It's challenging but important," Harry said in an interview with People magazine. "And then he starts asking, 'How did they get injured? What's a mine? What's all this?' It becomes opening Pandora's box, to some extent, especially with kids this age, because they have no filter, and they're just so curious and so inquisitive," the duke added. Harry is mindful of what he tells his children, but he acknowledges that it's important to have these kinds of conversations when they arise.

The Invictus Games were founded by Harry in 2014. As of 2025, there have been seven Games since that time, each of which has been held in a different area of the world. The 2025 Games were held in Vancouver and Whistler, Canada, with the closing ceremonies taking place on February 16. Now, as Harry settles back in to his home life, his kids are sure to have more questions — and he's ready.