Prince Harry Struggled To Answer Unfortunate Question From Son Archie
As Prince Harry's two children are getting older, they are becoming more and more curious about the world. For the rarely seen and heard Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, this means asking their parents more questions. For Harry and Meghan Markle, this means having to have some challenging conversations in a sometimes delicate way.
Harry and Megan have opted to keep Archie and Lilibet out of the spotlight. However, during the 2025 Invictus Games, the Duke of Sussex shared that his son, who turned 5 in 2024, asked him about some of the athletes, all of whom are wounded and/or sick military veterans and service members. "It's a very interesting conversation to have with your kids — to explain why that person is missing a leg, why that person is missing an arm, why do they look the way they do. It's challenging but important," Harry said in an interview with People magazine. "And then he starts asking, 'How did they get injured? What's a mine? What's all this?' It becomes opening Pandora's box, to some extent, especially with kids this age, because they have no filter, and they're just so curious and so inquisitive," the duke added. Harry is mindful of what he tells his children, but he acknowledges that it's important to have these kinds of conversations when they arise.
The Invictus Games were founded by Harry in 2014. As of 2025, there have been seven Games since that time, each of which has been held in a different area of the world. The 2025 Games were held in Vancouver and Whistler, Canada, with the closing ceremonies taking place on February 16. Now, as Harry settles back in to his home life, his kids are sure to have more questions — and he's ready.
Prince Harry wants to share Invictus Games stories with his kids
In his interview with People magazine, Prince Harry noted that he planned to share "stories" of the Games with his two kids. "After we came back from Düsseldorf a year and a half ago, I sat down and went through lots of photographs that I had. They were fascinated to see these guys, careering around the field in wheelchairs, playing basketball, wheelchair rugby, sitting volleyball, everything," the Duke of Sussex said. As for Meghan Markle, we're sure she's also fielding questions from Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. She attended the Invictus Games but left early to head back to California to be with her children.
On Valentine's Day, Meghan took to Instagram to share that she was back home with Archie and Lili. "Missing my Valentine as he continues on at the Invictus Games, changing lives and reminding all of us of the power of healing and resilience through these incredible veterans and their families," she captioned a post, adding that she's "beyond proud" of her husband. She also shared a clip of the closing ceremonies on her Instagram Stories in which her husband was getting a standing ovation. "So proud of you," she wrote. And, as Archie and Lili get older, we're sure they'll be just as proud of their papa for his commitment and dedication to the Invictus Games and its athletes.