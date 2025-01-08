New Meghan Markle Video Offers Rare Glimpse Of Archie And Lillibet (& Their Little Voices)
Throughout their kids' young lives, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have diligently kept Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet out of the spotlight. While Archie was widely seen as a baby, after the Sussexes left the royal firm, they shared fewer photos. As their kids have grown, instead of showing a closeup like they did with Lilibet's first birthday, Harry and Meghan's 2024 Christmas card instead showed their children from the back. However, while revealing photos are out, the couple is still sharing other captivating details. Meghan's January 7, 2025 Instagram post not only features footage of Archie and Lilibet, but it also contains charming audio clips that appear to be them talking and singing.
embed=[https://www.instagram.com/p/DEiiBs-yD9_/]
The video was a tribute to Guy, the Sussexes' beloved dog who had passed away, and Archie and Lilibet can be seen walking and picnicking with the beagle. In a touching scene, Guy is riding in the car when one of the kids' voices is heard expressing concern about him falling off the back seat. Harry has previously noted the family is super close to their pets, commenting in a 2022 interview that between their three dogs, Archie, and Lilibet, "we basically have five children" (via Hello!). To close out Meghan's poignant post, an adorable voice is heard accompanying her as they tenderly sing: "We love you Guy, yes we do. We love you Guy, and we'll be true. When you're not near us, we're blue."
Archie and Lilibet's on-camera appearances remain limited
Although it's not confirmed for sure that listeners are hearing Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, viewers still were bowled over by the cuteness. Reposting part of the video on X (formerly Twitter), one fan remarked, "How sweet does little Lili sound? I've listened to this sweet clip of her and Meghan singing about Guy like a million times." Others were filled with sympathy for the family's loss.
While Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex's memorial to Guy affirms he'll be part of her new Netflix Show, "With Love, Meghan," it's less likely Archie and Lilibet will have prominent roles. Among the weird things indicated by the series' trailer, it doesn't appear Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, will be included that much, either. Since the series wasn't shot in the Sussexes' home, it allowed the team to work without interrupting the family's day-to-day life. However, it dramatically lowers the chances of Archie or Lilibet making any unexpected cameos.
Behind the scenes, some have indicated the Sussexes gave their kids' participation serious thought and landed on the side of caution. "[Harry] wants them to lead as normal a life as possible without the fear of kidnapping or harm," a friend of the Sussexes explained to People. However, the couple did share a smattering of sweet clips in their "Harry and Meghan" Netflix series, so it's still possible viewers may get a few curated glimpses of Archie and Lilibet this time around.