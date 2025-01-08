New Meghan Markle Video Offers Rare Glimpse Of Archie And Lillibet (& Their Little Voices)

Throughout their kids' young lives, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have diligently kept Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet out of the spotlight. While Archie was widely seen as a baby, after the Sussexes left the royal firm, they shared fewer photos. As their kids have grown, instead of showing a closeup like they did with Lilibet's first birthday, Harry and Meghan's 2024 Christmas card instead showed their children from the back. However, while revealing photos are out, the couple is still sharing other captivating details. Meghan's January 7, 2025 Instagram post not only features footage of Archie and Lilibet, but it also contains charming audio clips that appear to be them talking and singing.

embed=[https://www.instagram.com/p/DEiiBs-yD9_/]

The video was a tribute to Guy, the Sussexes' beloved dog who had passed away, and Archie and Lilibet can be seen walking and picnicking with the beagle. In a touching scene, Guy is riding in the car when one of the kids' voices is heard expressing concern about him falling off the back seat. Harry has previously noted the family is super close to their pets, commenting in a 2022 interview that between their three dogs, Archie, and Lilibet, "we basically have five children" (via Hello!). To close out Meghan's poignant post, an adorable voice is heard accompanying her as they tenderly sing: "We love you Guy, yes we do. We love you Guy, and we'll be true. When you're not near us, we're blue."

