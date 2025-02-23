Rumors About Jennifer Aniston That Are Hard To Ignore

Jennifer Aniston has hardly seen a life outside of the limelight throughout her career, and she has the credits to prove it. Being such a public figure certainly has its peaks and troughs, and though the actor has stood atop the mountain multiple times with her accolades and praise, some of the pitfalls come with outside intrusion into her personal life. Luckily, as an industry vet, she's no stranger to rumors and speculation; Aniston has been around long enough to transition from seeing her name in tabloids to squashing internet discourse.

That being said, she's still human, and false accusations can be damaging to the psyche. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in December 2021, the "Friends" alum spoke on the sometimes dangerous, ever-evolving nature of media. "It's almost like the media handed over the sword to any Joe Schmo sitting behind a computer screen to be a troll or whatever they call them and bully people in comment sections." She went on to express how even with her status, the gossip can be suffocating. " ... I don't know why there's such a cruel streak in society. I often wonder what they get off on."

That being said, there have certainly been some rumors about Aniston that could have very well been true, or fans simply hoping that they are, that are hard to ignore. From those who thought Ross and Rachel were endgame in real life, to ongoing speculation that she's the cause of Michelle Obama and Barack Obama's rumored divorce, let's dive into some of the hearsay that Aniston has been subjected to throughout her career.

